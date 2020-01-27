Complete with pirogue and Cajun building, members of the Livingston Volunteers for Family and Community (LVFC) participated in the organization’s annual LVFC Christmas Program on Friday, Dec. 6.
Each year, a different chapter hosts this event. This year, members from the four LVFC chapters drove to Port Vincent, where the Port Vincent Volunteers for Family & Community hosted “Christmas on the Bayou” at the Port Vincent Community Center, complete with a pirogue and Cajun building as its backdrop.
During the event, the LVFC group made its annual donation to Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge. Whitney Craig, Cancer Services director, addressed the group and graciously accepted more than $2,000 in donations. These donations were made possible because the chapters held white elephant gift exchanges and raffles.
Also on hand to receive donations was a representative from Foster Village. This year, the members decided to donate pajamas and toys to the Foster Village, a Walker-based donation center that equips foster families with gently used/new items and necessities free of charge.
Because of their kind hearts, the pirogue used as a decoration to celebrate Christmas on the Bayou was filled with precious pajamas and toys for all ages.
Cathy Cedotal, Port Vincent VFC President, welcomed the LVFC chapters while Becky Cambre’, Port Vincent VFC Vice President, led the Club Collect. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Port Vincent VFC Past President, Jane Vizinat. Sharyn Lobell, Livingston VFC Council President, welcomed all the members and introduced special guests.
Entertainment was provided by the Cajun French Music Association Dancers from Baton Rouge, and they put on a great show. Not only did they teach members some dances, they also included the members in several of the dance numbers. A highlight of the performance was the Second Line complete with Mardi Gras beads and music.
Before lunch, Phyllis Mack, Port Vincent VFC Treasurer led the Blessing. After lunch the chapters participated in a gift exchange.
The mission of the Livingston Volunteers for Family & Community is to strengthen individuals, families, and communities through education, leadership, and action. LVFC is made of four chapters: the Can Do’s, Lady Bugs, Albany, and Port Vincent and are approximately 72 strong.
Members meet monthly and conduct educational service projects in Livingston Parish. If you are interested in learning more about the LVFC or would like to join one of the chapters, contact Layne Langley, LSU AgCenter Extension Agent, at (225) 686-3020 or at lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.