Each year, the Livingston Volunteers for Family & Community (LVFC) Club recognizes one Livingston Parish graduating senior with a scholarship.
The four VFC chapters raise funds throughout the year via gift basket raffles, plant sales, bake sales, and White Elephant sales. Funds raised help provide services and awards such as this scholarship.
Seniors who applied met the following qualifications: a resident of Livingston Parish who plans to attend a Louisiana college/university; shows outstanding leadership, character, and scholarship; and has been a member of 4-H, FHA, or FFA or a relative of an LVFC member.
This year, during 4-H Achievement Day at Walker High, LVFC Council President Sharyn Lobell presented the $250 scholarship to Westin Cobb, who served as this year’s Louisiana 4-H president. He is more than deserving of the 2019 LVFC Scholarship.
For questions about joining the LVFC Club or about the scholarship they provide, please contact Layne Langley at 225-686-3020 or at lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu.
