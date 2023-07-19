Local 4-H members attend annual 4-H University at LSU

Pictured are the Livingston Parish 4-H members who participated in the 109th Annual 4-H University (formerly known as Short Course) that was held June June 20-22, 2023, at LSU.

 Photo from Christy Sorenson

Fourteen 4-H members from Livingston Parish participated in the 109th Annual 4-H University (formerly known as Short Course).

The theme this year was “Excel.” It was held at LSU from June 20-22, 2023.

