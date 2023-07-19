Local 4-H members attend annual 4-H University at LSU

Fourteen 4-H members from Livingston Parish participated in the 109th Annual 4-H University (formerly known as Short Course).
The theme this year was “Excel.” It was held at LSU from June 20-22, 2023.
The 4-H members competed in one of 42 competitive contests offered: Breleigh P., Emma G., Renee’ S., Haleigh N., Madison V., Logan V., Julianna E., Shane N., Kallianna A., Mollie B., and Heizel C. Breeanah S., Mckenzie S., and Kailey E.
Each participated in one of the seven educational tracks in the Clover College, which is a series of educational sessions for 4-H members who choose not to participate in a competitive contest.
4-H members in the contests competed with other youth from around the state. The following members placed in their contests:
-- Heizel C. (10th place in Fashion Revue, “It’s Sew You”)
-- Shane N. (7th place in STEM Method Demonstration)
-- Emma G. (9th place in Civic Engagement/Leadership Talk)
-- Renee’ S. (9th place in Personal Trainer)
-- Logan V. (8th place in STEM Illustrated Talk)
-- Julianna E. (5th place in STEM Illustrated Talk)
-- Madison V. (3rd place in Plant ID & Evaluation).
Breeanah S. also participated in the Fine Arts Contest.
Each night, the 4-H members participated in an evening assembly at the PMAC. During the Tuesday evening assembly, Dustin Gaylord, a motivational youth speaker from Kansas, entertained the crowd with his energizing and inspirational presentation.
The following Livingston Parish 4-H members were selected to serve on State 4-H Boards during 4-H University.
-- Madison V. & Sawyer H. from Walker High were selected to serve on the State 4-H Citizenship Board
-- Haleigh N. from French Settlement High was selected to serve on the State 4-H Food & Fitness Board
-- Shane N. from French Settlement High was selected to serve as a State 4-H Shooting Sports Ambassador
-- Kallianna A. from Denham Springs High was selected to serve as a State 4-H Livestock Ambassador
-- Logan V. from North Corbin Junior High was selected to serve on the State 4-H STEM Board
-- Breleigh P. from Live Oak High was elected State 4-H Secretary and will serve on the State 4-H Executive Board.
Congratulations to all who participated in this event.
