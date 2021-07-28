Livingston Parish 4-H was well represented at the State 4-H We Lead Conference in Alexandria that ran July 14-16, 2021.
Four local 4-H members who serve on the Citizenship, Food & Fitness and Shooting Sports Boards attended the conference. Those 4-H members were Autumn Herring, Maddie Vulgamore, Breleigh Page, and Shane Nettles.
They participated in various sessions within their boards as well as heard from several guest speakers. They also discussed this year’s State 4-H Service Project topic for the year which is Mental Health Awareness.
They are looking forward to a fun and exciting year serving on these State 4-H Leadership Boards.
