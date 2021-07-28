State 4-H Conference

Four local 4-H members who serve on the Citizenship, Food & Fitness and Shooting Sports Boards attended the State 4-H We Lead Conference in Alexandria that ran July 14-16, 2021. Pictured, from left, are those who attended: Shane Nettles, State Shooting Sports Ambassador; Maddie Vulgamore, State Citizenship Board; Autumn Herring, State Citizenship Board; and Breleigh Page, State Food & Fitness Board.

 Photo Submitted

Livingston Parish 4-H was well represented at the State 4-H We Lead Conference in Alexandria that ran July 14-16, 2021.

They participated in various sessions within their boards as well as heard from several guest speakers. They also discussed this year's State 4-H Service Project topic for the year which is Mental Health Awareness.

They participated in various sessions within their boards as well as heard from several guest speakers. They also discussed this year’s State 4-H Service Project topic for the year which is Mental Health Awareness.

They are looking forward to a fun and exciting year serving on these State 4-H Leadership Boards.

