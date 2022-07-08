Local 4-H students attend 4-H University

Eleven 4-H Junior Leaders from Livingston Parish attend 4-H University at LSU from June 21-23.
4-H University provides youth with the opportunity to meet other members from across the state and compete for trips, prizes, and leadership experiences.
Students stayed in dorms at LSU’s campus while attending 4-H University. During this time, they were able to explore the campus by visiting the student union, Mike the Tiger, and the new bookstore.
They also had the opportunity to participate in educational sessions, such as A Heart for Service: National Service Careers, Service Years with AmeriCorps; 4-H Healthy Start: Morning Yoga; Explore LSU Athletics Facilities & Careers: Walking Tour; and many others.
Students were also able to apply for numerous state level 4-H boards and take part in different competitions, including fishing, talent, and plant identification, among many others.
Students were also able to give agriculture related demonstrations.
The following Livingston Parish 4-H members placed in competitions:
Heizel Contreras, seventh place, 4-H has talent
Shane Nettles, 10th place, AG Demonstration
Emily Tucker, eighth place, Dairy Cattle Judging
Sawyer Herring, first place, photography
Autumn Herring, sixth place, photography
Maddie Vulgamore, fourth place, plant ID and evaluation
Fine arts contest winners were:
Sawyer Herring, second place, clay
Autumn Herring, first place, computer generated
Shane Nettles, first place, wood
The following 4-H members were selected for the state level leadership boards.
Emma Gaudet and Breleigh Page, southeastern regional representatives
Autumn Herring, Sawyer Herring, and Maddie Vulgamore, state citizenship board
Heizel Contreras, state fashion board
Shane Nettles, state shooting sports ambassador
(Note: This story and photo were provided by Livingston Parish 4-H Junior Leader Reporter Maddie Vulgamore.)
