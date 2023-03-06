The Suburban Reviewers book club held its monthly meeting on Oct. 5 at St. Francis Episcopal Church. President Elise LeBlanc called the meeting to order. Vice President Marian Landry then introduced the guest speaker, Tommy Sigman.
A recent graduate of Live Oak High School, Sigman discussed his book, “The Greatest Advantage.” He presented a moving account of his experiences growing up within the foster care system. Through the many moves, many foster families, abandonment and neglect, Tommy never lost his positive attitude.
His determination and perseverance resulted in the writing and self-publication of his first book at 15 years old. In the midst of difficulties and disappointments, there were people who never stopped believing in him, not the least of which was Sigman himself. Now, he is a dynamic, self-confident young man with a bright future.
Sigman is currently in a sales position and plans to continue writing. His book can be purchased through his website, www.tommysigmund.com, as well as through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, Target, and Walmart.
Sigman is an outstanding example of how, with a positive attitude, life’s difficulties can indeed be turned into our “greatest advantage.”
After thanking our speaker, the business meeting was conducted. Secretary Earline Sceroler called the roll with 22 members present. She then read the minutes of the last meeting which were approved. Treasurer Sharman Rainey gave the treasurer’s report. Librarian Paula Kelly reported the status of outstanding books.
The meeting was adjourned.
