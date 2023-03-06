"The Greatest Advantage"

"The Greatest Advantage" by Tommy Sigman

 Photo submitted

The Suburban Reviewers book club held its monthly meeting on Oct. 5 at St. Francis Episcopal Church. President Elise LeBlanc called the meeting to order. Vice President Marian Landry then introduced the guest speaker, Tommy Sigman.

A recent graduate of Live Oak High School, Sigman discussed his book, “The Greatest Advantage.” He presented a moving account of his experiences growing up within the foster care system. Through the many moves, many foster families, abandonment and neglect, Tommy never lost his positive attitude.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.