Local book club holds holiday luncheon

The Suburban Reviewers Book Club held its annual Christmas luncheon on Dec. 7, 2022, at Jacmel’s restaurant in Hammond, with 27 members participating in the festivities.
The restaurant was beautifully decorated for the Christmas season. Cocktails and hours d’oeuvres were served as everyone visited. Books were collected for donation to Sheriff Ard’s annual Christmas toy drive.
