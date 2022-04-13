The Suburban Reviewers Book Club held its monthly meeting on April 6 at the home of Nelda Dendinger, with 21 members present.
President Kathleen Dawkins called the meeting to order and opened with the recitation of “Still I Rise” by Maya Angelou. It is an inspiring, uplifting poem that is beautifully symbolic of the struggles we have endured throughout the pandemic.
Secretary Theresa Dendinger read the minutes of the last meeting, which were approved. In the absence of Gayle Brown, Jean Banta gave the treasurer’s report. Librarian Paula Kelly updated the members as to the status of our outstanding and donated books.
Under old business, Theresa Dendinger presented a summary of the recent review of our bylaws. Several changes were recommended, discussed, and approved.
Under new business, members discussed details of their upcoming Spring Fling, which is scheduled for May 4. We will travel by bus to the Van Gogh exhibit, preceded by lunch at Domenica’s.
Theresa then gave a moving tribute to our recently deceased member, Betty Hughes. Fond memories were shared, along with a summary of Betty’s many accomplishments during a life well lived.
The book, “French Braid” by her favorite author, Ann Tyler, will be donated to the Livingston Parish Library in her memory.
We then had the installation of officers for the upcoming year. Newly-elected President Elise Leblanc, Vice President Marian Landry, Treasurer Sharmin Rainey, and Secretary Earline Sceroler will begin serving their respective terms in September 2022.
Hostesses Theresa Dendinger, Judy Nesom, Nelda Dendinger, Elise Leblanc, and Angela Mashon served a delicious lunch of pasta, soup, and salad, with an array of desserts. Beautiful Easter-themed decorations adorned the home.
The meeting was then adjourned.
