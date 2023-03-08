The Suburban Reviewers Book Club held its monthly meeting on Nov. 2, 2022.
The meeting was called to order by President Elise Leblanc. Minutes were read by Secretary Earline Sceroler and were approved. The treasurer’s report was given.
Updated: March 8, 2023 @ 6:02 am
Under old business, Judy Nesom read a club news article, published in 1965, which was enjoyed by all. She then gave a review of the book “Up the Down Staircase.”
New business discussion concerned the Christmas party. Theresa Dendinger advised the party would be held at Jacmel’s restaurant. Members were instructed to bring books for donation to Sheriff Jason Ard’s Christmas Crusade.
Elise turned the meeting over to Vice President Marian Landry, who then introduced the club’s hosts and guest speakers, John and Michelle Cavalier of Cavalier House Books. The Cavaliers were excited to show off their new location in The Old Hotel in the Antique Village.
The space has been beautifully renovated with great detail given to preserving its original charm and historical features. They then offered an overview of several recommended books, with special emphasis on the upcoming holiday gift purchases.
After enjoying lunch the members browsed the lovely new location and vast selection of books. After thanking our gracious hosts, the meeting was adjourned.
