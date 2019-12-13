DENHAM SPRINGS -- Christmas is coming to the Dels.
Nearly a dozen businesses located on the Dels in Denham Springs are collaborating in a Christmas-themed competition this holiday season.
The inaugural “Christmas on the Dels” door decorating competition, hosted by Premier Credit Corporation, welcomes people of all ages to check out the decorations outside businesses on Del Norte, Del Orleans, and Del Este avenues.
After checking out the decorations, people are encouraged to visit the “Christmas on the Dels” Facebook page to vote for their favorites.
Voting will run through 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, and Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry will announce the winner at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23. A trophy and a $250 cash prize will be awarded to the winning business.
In addition, Premier Credit Corporation will have printable letter to Santa Claus available at its location or on the company’s Facebook page. Parents can print it out or bring their kids in to fill one out and slip it in our door slot.
Once they put it in our door slot, they will receive a letter to Santa within a week.
All the proceeds from the “Christmas on the Dels” competition will be donated to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Tree Program.
