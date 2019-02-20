DENHAM SPRINGS -- Dozens of students from the Classical Conversations community in Denham Springs impressed their friends and families with their knowledge of American history, ancient Greece, grammar, biblical passages and more during the annual “Excellence in Education” program.

The “Excellence in Education” program, held Feb. 12 at Luke 10:27 Church in Denham Springs, was an opportunity for homeschoolers ages 4-18 to showcase what they’ve learned in the past year.

And they learned quite a bit.

During the program, students tackled a wealth of subjects: They rattled off the Gettysburg Address, the 10 Commandments, prepositions, the major groups of invertebrates and the names of all 45 presidents — something most of the adults in the room couldn’t do.

“That was a mouthful,” joked Luke 10:27 pastor Leslie Akin. “I could never repeat all those presidents.”

The sanctuary inside the church was packed with parents and friends as well as church, business, political, and other community leaders, including Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Parish Councilman John Wascom and Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry, among others.

The program began with Challenge 4 student Anna Slack welcoming the guests, followed by brothers Trent Dyson (a Challenge 1 student) and Tristan Dyson (Challenge B) performing the presentation of colors.

After that, Classical Conversations students stood in the crowd and recited the entirety of Abraham Lincoln’s 271-word Gettysburg Address, one of the most famous speeches in American History.

Following the Gettysburg Address, children broke into age groups and presented different material to the room. After the group presentations, the program continued with a word-for-word reading of the Preamble and Articles 1-7 of the U.S. Constitution.

The program ended with Noah Lyle, a Challenge 4 student, giving a passionate speech explaining the Constitution’s importance.

“People fought for this, and soldiers have given their lives for this,” Lyle told the crowd. “We must honor and always remember what they sacrificed for.”

The Classical Conversations homeschool program began in 1997 with 11 teenage boys in the basement of founder Leigh Bortins’ home in Winston-Salem, N.C. It has since grown to more than 117,000 students in communities inside and outside the U.S., according to its website.