DENHAM SPRINGS -- Students from the Classical Conversations community in Denham Springs rattled off their knowledge of American history, grammar, biblical passages, economics and more during the annual “Excellence in Education” program.
The “Excellence in Education” program, held inside Luke 10:27 A Community of Faith in Denham Springs, was an opportunity for homeschoolers to showcase what they’ve been studying.
During the program, students went through a variety of topics, such as the three types of consumers, the eight parts of speech, the days of creation, the continents and oceans, leaders and countries involved in World War I, the Preamble, and the Constitution.
The sanctuary inside the church was packed with parents and friends as well as church, business, political, and other community leaders, including Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Judge Jerry Denton, School Board President Buddy Mincey, and retired Judge Darrell White, among others.
The program began with Challenge 3 student Grace Slack welcoming the guests, followed the presentation of colors from members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7017 in Denham Springs.
Following the “Freedom in America” portion, children broke into age groups and presented different material to the room. After the group presentations, the program continued with a word-for-word reading of the Preamble and Articles 1-7 of the U.S. Constitution.
The program ended with a prayer by Challenge 2 student Victoria Hall.
The Classical Conversations homeschool program began in 1997 with 11 teenage boys in the basement of founder Leigh Bortins’ home in Winston-Salem, N.C. It has since grown to more than 117,000 students in communities inside and outside the U.S., according to its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.