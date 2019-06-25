Dr. Ron Coe, Livingston Parish coroner, and Dr. William “Beau” Clark, East Baton Rouge coroner, spoke to the Edward Livingston Historical Association on Thursday, June 20, when they discussed the topic “Louisiana’s Heroin Epidemic and Overuse of Opioids.”
The two have a combined 20 years of experience in their fields, with Dr. Coe beginning as Livingston Parish coroner in 2004, about a decade before Dr. Clark started in East Baton Rouge Parish in 2014.
Since Dr. Coe became coroner in Livingston Parish, he said homicides have trended upward, with many being blamed on drug usage, specifically fentanyl and heroin. Overdoses usually occur with multiple drugs, and the majority of homicides are believed to be drug related.
Dr. Clark saw the beginning of heroin use at that time he became coroner in EBR. Fentanyl use has continued to increase at an alarming rate in his parish, and he stated that the opioid epidemic is the worst epidemic that this country has faced — one that will ultimately kill more people than any other epidemic.
The “weaponizing” of drugs has also become a concern, such as drugs like fentanyl being used in terrorism attacks. Clark presented facts on the cause and potential solutions of all drug abuse.
In almost all cases, opioid addiction begins through legitimate prescriptions, he said. Solutions included discontinuing the “pain scale” chart and the patient satisfaction survey used by the medical community because it can lead to the over-prescribing of these drugs.
Education and prevention, increased sentencing for drug dealers, informing patients of the dangers of drugs prescribed, and treatment of addicts also need to be included in the solution. The last is the hardest because of the extreme costs involved, the coroners said.
The next meeting of the Edward Livingston Historical Association will be held Thursday, July 18, at the Main Branch of the Livingston Parish Library, located at 20390 Iowa Street in Livingston. The guest speaker will be LPL Director Giovanni Tairov, who will give an overview of the library system as well as a brief personal history.
The public is invited to attend.
