Local fishing duo wins first place in tournament

Pictured are Denham Springs High School students Caden Sellers and Jackson Rogers, who were recently named West Qualifier champions on the Calcasieu River.

 Photo submitted

Denham Springs High School students Caden Sellers and Jackson Rogers were recently named West Qualifier champions on the Calcasieu River. 

The duo stormed to victory on the waterways in the Lake Charles area, bringing in a five-fish limit for 12.39 pounds — topped by a 6.12-pound bass that also took big bass on the day.

