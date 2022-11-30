Denham Springs High School students Caden Sellers and Jackson Rogers were recently named West Qualifier champions on the Calcasieu River.
The duo stormed to victory on the waterways in the Lake Charles area, bringing in a five-fish limit for 12.39 pounds — topped by a 6.12-pound bass that also took big bass on the day.
With 170 boats competing, Sellers and Rogers had a 3.9 lb lead over second place.
Going in, everyone knew that a kicker or two could seal the deal for one of the competing teams. Sellers and Rogers were able to put two nice kickers on top of their other three fish, and that tipped the scales in their favor.
The Denham Springs High School fishing team also took home the team award.
