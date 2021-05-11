2021 Junior Bassmaster State Championship

Jackson Rogers and Caden Sellers, of the Junior Southwest Bassmasters in Denham Springs, won first-place during the 2021 Louisiana Junior Bassmaster State Championship at Doiron’s Landing in Morgan City.

 Photo Submitted

Two young anglers from Denham Springs reeled in a state championship last weekend.

Jackson Rogers and Caden Sellers, of the Junior Southwest Bassmasters in Denham Springs, won first-place during the 2021 Louisiana Junior Bassmaster State Championship at Doiron’s Landing in Morgan City.

Rogers and Sellers, who are past Junior Bassmaster National Championship qualifiers, caught five bass for a total weight of 12.12 pounds. They finished ahead of 23 other fishing duos, including six others from Denham Springs, all of Junior Southwest Bassmasters.

Local anglers Max Himmel and Walker Pou finished in third place with a total weight of 10.27 pounds, the only other Livingston Parish team to finish in the top five.

Blake Leray and Cain Ferguson netted a sixth-place finish, just ahead of Jack Varnado and Hunter Robertson, who finished in seventh place.

The fishing duos of Luke Clark and Tate Buquoi (12th place), Evan Burris and Speed Moran (14th place), and Adelyn Parr and Grant Brouillette (18th place) rounded out the teams from Livingston Parish.

The competition was held Saturday, May 8. Scoring in the state championship was based on the total weight of each team’s top five catches.

Twenty-four teams fished in the state championship. A total of 69 fish were weighed, with a cumulative weight of 126.62 pounds.

The average weight of each fish was 1.84 pounds, and the average weight per team was 5.06 pounds.

Listed below are the totals for the local fishing team:

Jackson Rogers and Caden Sellers

Finish: First place

Total weight: 12.12 pounds

Max Himmel and Walker Pou

Finish: Third place

Total weight: 10.27 pounds

Blake Leray and Cain Ferguson

Finish: Sixth place

Total weight: 10.63 pounds

Jack Varnado and Hunter Robertson

Finish: Seventh place

Total weight: 9.57 pounds

Luke Clark and Tate Buquoi

Finish: 12th place

Total weight: 5.60 pounds

Evan Burris and Speed Moran

Finish: 14th place

Total weight: 2.95 pounds

Adelyn Parr and Grant Brouillette

Finish: 18th place

Total weight: 1.45 pounds

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.