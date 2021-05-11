Two young anglers from Denham Springs reeled in a state championship last weekend.
Jackson Rogers and Caden Sellers, of the Junior Southwest Bassmasters in Denham Springs, won first-place during the 2021 Louisiana Junior Bassmaster State Championship at Doiron’s Landing in Morgan City.
Rogers and Sellers, who are past Junior Bassmaster National Championship qualifiers, caught five bass for a total weight of 12.12 pounds. They finished ahead of 23 other fishing duos, including six others from Denham Springs, all of Junior Southwest Bassmasters.
Local anglers Max Himmel and Walker Pou finished in third place with a total weight of 10.27 pounds, the only other Livingston Parish team to finish in the top five.
Blake Leray and Cain Ferguson netted a sixth-place finish, just ahead of Jack Varnado and Hunter Robertson, who finished in seventh place.
The fishing duos of Luke Clark and Tate Buquoi (12th place), Evan Burris and Speed Moran (14th place), and Adelyn Parr and Grant Brouillette (18th place) rounded out the teams from Livingston Parish.
The competition was held Saturday, May 8. Scoring in the state championship was based on the total weight of each team’s top five catches.
Twenty-four teams fished in the state championship. A total of 69 fish were weighed, with a cumulative weight of 126.62 pounds.
The average weight of each fish was 1.84 pounds, and the average weight per team was 5.06 pounds.
Listed below are the totals for the local fishing team:
Jackson Rogers and Caden Sellers
Finish: First place
Total weight: 12.12 pounds
Max Himmel and Walker Pou
Finish: Third place
Total weight: 10.27 pounds
Blake Leray and Cain Ferguson
Finish: Sixth place
Total weight: 10.63 pounds
Jack Varnado and Hunter Robertson
Finish: Seventh place
Total weight: 9.57 pounds
Luke Clark and Tate Buquoi
Finish: 12th place
Total weight: 5.60 pounds
Evan Burris and Speed Moran
Finish: 14th place
Total weight: 2.95 pounds
Adelyn Parr and Grant Brouillette
Finish: 18th place
Total weight: 1.45 pounds
