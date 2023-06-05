Members of Daisy Girl Scouts from Troop 10368, based in Denham Springs, recently completed requirements to earn their safety award pin.
During a recent meeting, the Girl Scouts learned valuable life-saving tips from Captain Jaylin Thomas, Sr., of the Baker Fire Department. Thomas taught them how to stop, drop and roll and how to recognize when someone is choking.
