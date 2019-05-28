Local Girl Scouts gave veterans something sweet for the Memorial Day Weekend.
Scouts from Troop 12616 and Troop 10215 participated in the Blue Star Moms of Louisiana American flag display at the State Capitol over the weekend.
While there, the Scouts gave free cookies that were donated during this year’s cookie sale to retired and active service members of the U.S. Armed Forces.
Troop 12616 and Troop 10215 are part of Louisiana Girl Scouts East, which serves about 16,500 girls and 7,000 adults in 23 parishes in southeast Louisiana, including Livingston Parish.
Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc., is a private nonprofit organization that provides support for mothers who have sons or daughters in active service in the U.S. Armed Forces. It was originally formed during World War II.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.