After selling more Girl Scout cookies than any other troop in the area, Troop 10215 of Denham Springs used its proceeds to make more than a few lasting memories.
The local Girl Scouts, who sold a whopping 10,147 cookies boxes this year, voted on how they were going to spend their hard-earned cookie money and agreed that a trip to Houston was in order.
During the trip, the Scouts visited the Health Museum, the Children’s Museum, and took part in a Girl Scout-only campout at the Johnson Space Center. They also spent time touring NASA and programming robots, driving robots, and “touring” the solar system.
Scouts sold more than 1.1 million cookie boxes in Girl Scouts Louisiana East this year, with the girls averaging 179 boxes each, according to a press release.
Those numbers increased in Service Unit 122, which covers the Denham Springs, Walker and Watson areas. Twenty-three local troops sold approximately 58,476 cookie boxes, averaging 2,542 cookie boxes per troop and 233 per Scout.
Sales were even better for Troop 10215, which sold an average of 634 boxes per Girl Scout. Brooklyn Bossom of Troop 10215 topped this year’s cookie box sales among more than 6,000 Scouts in Girl Scouts Louisiana East — which covers 23 parishes across the southeastern portion of the state — with 2,519 boxes sold.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world’s largest girl-led entrepreneurial program, where young Scouts learn skills such as goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.
All cookie program proceeds remain within the council’s jurisdiction to fund troop activities, help the council maintain properties, train and recruit volunteers, and support council initiatives, a press release said.
