Local high school students complete paid craft internships at ExxonMobil

Nearly 40 local students completed an eight-week summer high school internship at ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge sites.
During their internship, students worked with and job-shadowed ExxonMobil professional and craft specialists to explore job opportunities and potential future career paths. Students from public and private schools in East Baton Rouge, Livingston, Ascension, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes participated in the program.
The program focuses on increasing awareness of the energy and manufacturing industry. Students supported work within several different areas, which included engineering, information technology, laboratory projects, ExxonMobil Pipeline Company, and skilled crafted trades such as electrical, instrumentation, machinery and mechanics.
This is the third year of the ExxonMobil High School Internship Program, which has grown from its start in 2021 with 6 interns to nearly 40 interns in 2023.
“These are all high-demand, quality jobs in our industry, and we’re excited to introduce these opportunities to students, providing a direct pathway to our future workforce,” said Baraynia Robillard, area workforce development manager.
Over the course of the internship, students were immersed into ExxonMobil safety expectations, they participated in professional development workshops, received one-on-one advice, toured the facilities, volunteered in the community and participated in Q&A sessions.
In addition to learning about various job families within ExxonMobil, students were also able to explore contractor partner job families with visits to their facilities.
“Our industry is full of opportunities for those seeking high-paying, high-skilled craft careers, and we are excited to share these opportunities with some of our local high school students and their families,” said ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Chemical Plant Manager Dave Luecke.
“We look forward to watching the success of these students and to providing even more workforce development and career opportunities in the Baton Rouge area.”
At the event, students presented their learnings and impact of the program to attendees, including employee supervisors/mentors, family members and community stakeholders.
The 38 student interns were:
-- Jayden Barton, Scotlandville Magnet High School (EBR), Projects
-- Adam Bazile, University Laboratory High School (Private), Engineering
-- Jeffery Berthelot, St. Amant High School (Ascension), Machinery
-- Joshua Burks, Baton Rouge Magnet High School (EBR), Laboratory
-- Daven Calvaruso, East Ascension High School (Ascension), Machinery
-- Keaton Campbell, Albany High School (Livingston), Mechanics
-- Caleb Carter, McKinley High School (EBR), Electrical
-- Malayah Celestin, False River Academy (Private), Laboratory
-- D'Mia Dunn, Scotlandville Magnet High School (EBR), Pipeline
-- Jireh Edemeka, Belaire High School (EBR), Pipeline
-- Thereza Garcia, Tara High School (EBR), Mechanics
-- Skyler Gilmore, West Feliciana High School (West Feliciana), Machinery
-- Ruby Gonzalez, Tara High School (EBR), Electrical
-- Bradley Hardy, Madison Preparatory Academy (Charter), Machinery
-- Elijah Harrison, Belaire High School (EBR), Electrical
-- Darryl Hurst, Jr., University Laboratory High School (Private), Instrumentation
-- Shaun Jeanpierre, Madison Preparatory Academy (Charter), Instrumentation
-- Cameron Johnson, Port Allen High School (WBR), Electrical
-- Tra'Nyiah Lawson, McKinley High School (EBR), Laboratory
-- Troy Leake, Woodlawn High School (EBR), Engineering
-- Kaleb Lee, Zachary High School (Zachary), Mechanics
-- Carlos Lee, Baton Rouge Magnet High School (EBR), Projects
-- Austyn Ligon, Scotlandville Magnet High School (EBR), IT
-- Ayden Ligon, Scotlandville Magnet High School (EBR), Mechanics
-- Stephan Marcus, Liberty Magnet High School (EBR), Electrical
-- Marquise McPipe, Liberty Magnet High School (EBR), Laboratory
-- Tucker Navarre, West Feliciana High School (West Feliciana), Mechanics
-- Kelvin Ridgley, Zachary High School (Zachary), Mechanics
-- Reagan Rodgers, Woodlawn High School (EBR), Machinery
-- Mia Shepherd, Scotlandville Magnet High School (EBR), Engineering
-- Maven Skillman, Baton Rouge Magnet High School (EBR), Engineering
-- Gabriel Spears, Istrouma High School (EBR), Laboratory
-- Christian Spikes, Liberty Magnet High School (EBR), Instrumentation
-- Adam Theriot, West Feliciana High School (West Feliciana), Instrumentation
-- Cydney Tucker, Baton Rouge Magnet High School (EBR), Instrumentation
-- Trent Wallace, Zachary High School (Zachary), Machinery
-- Tahlib Weston, Woodlawn High School (EBR), IT
-- Mysherrie Williams, McKinley High School (EBR), Electrical
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.