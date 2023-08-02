Local high school students complete paid craft internships at ExxonMobil

Pictured are the nearly 40 local students who completed an eight-week summer high school internship at ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge sites. During their internship, students worked with and job-shadowed ExxonMobil professional and craft specialists to explore job opportunities and potential future career paths.

 Photo submitted

Nearly 40 local students completed an eight-week summer high school internship at ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge sites.

During their internship, students worked with and job-shadowed ExxonMobil professional and craft specialists to explore job opportunities and potential future career paths. Students from public and private schools in East Baton Rouge, Livingston, Ascension, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes participated in the program.

