Five high schoolers from Livingston Parish earned top-10 finishes during the 2019 National Senior Beta Club Convention held recently in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Ava Borskey of Maurepas High, Abby Howell of Albany High, Carli Jones of Holden High, and Brooklynn Reeves and Gavin Hughes of French Settlement High each finished in the top 10 of their respective categories during the nationwide contest that ran June 19-22 in the Cox Convention Center.
Hughes scored the highest finish of all Livingston Parish students, finishing in second place in the “Social Studies Grade 11” competition.
Finishing behind him were Jones in “Woodworking Division I” (fifth place), Reeves in “Recyclable Art Division II” (sixth place), Borskey in “Creative Writing Division II” (seventh place), and Howell in “Poetry Division II” (10th place).
