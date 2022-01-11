The Edward Livingston Historical Association met at Duke's Seafood and Steakhouse on Dec. 4, 2021, with a large number of members present.
Due to the absence of the president, Clark Forrest, Vice-President Florence Crowder reported on the donation to the Southeastern Louisiana University Foundation of $10,000.00 for a student to be selected each semester by a committee chaired by Dr. Sam Hyde to “provide support for regional research that includes Livingston Parish and to advance the discovery and preservation of our interesting and unique history.”
Also reported was the presentation of a marker in Port Vincent in memory of William Bartram, America's first native-born naturalist. He was in Louisiana a few months in 1775 and in Port Vincent part of that time.
Mr. Bartram sent thousands of native seeds and plants from the United States to England and was a noted artist. He wrote the book “Travels” during that time, and it is still in print. There are a number of these markers through the southeast.
The land for the marker was donated by St. Joseph Catholic Church. A number of these markers have been placed throughout the southeast. Andrea Wulf has written two most interesting and informative books related to Bartram, “Founding Gardeners” and “Brother Gardeners.”
The speaker and local resident, H. L. Arledge, was introduced by Carol Lamm. Mr. Arledge is an award-winning investigative journalist and writes a newspaper column for “The Daily Star” on unsolved or historically significant crime stories of south Louisiana and has written two books, “Bayou Justice” and “More Bayou Justice” that are a collection of crime stories.
His stories include lynchings and bootleggers in the parish from the 1800s, murders of David Bell, Buzzy Breland, Eric Walber, Pam Kinamore, Eugene and Patricia Gurley, Calmes, Dr. Mary Sherman, Willie Jones, Charlotte Sauerwin, Donna Kimmey, Rachel Davidson, activities of self-proclaimed voodoo priests, devil worship, the monster in Honey Island Swamp, and the disappearance of Barbara Blount, among many others.
(This article was written and submitted by Florence Crowder.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.