DENHAM SPRINGS -- Kindergarteners at Seventh Ward Elementary had a good old time at school on Friday — with extra emphasis on the “old.”
Students came to school wearing gray-haired wigs and glasses, derby hats and old scarves, suspenders and curlers, as they celebrated 100 days of school by fittingly dressing up as 100-year-old citizens.
The students walked through campus after school started, starting in the office before moving to the kindergarten hall. Many walked with canes as they navigated the halls, and several even rested their hands on their hips for extra support.
The kindergarten students are under teachers Tammi Fielding, Buffie Harrell, and Jaime Winter.
