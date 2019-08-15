Members of Mystic Star Chapter #108, Order of the Eastern Star in Denham Springs, recently collected food, money, and office supplies for the Helping Hands food pantry at First United Methodist.
Mystic Star members James Duncan, Debbie Poche', Judith Duncan and Mary Berthelot presented the donations to Judy Knecht, Bob Denham, and Cheryl Morgan of Helping Hands on Friday, Aug. 9.
Instituted in May of 1915, the local Mystic Star Chapter is active in community service as well as raising funds for local charities. Recently, the Order of the Eastern Star has focused its efforts on raising funds for service dogs.
The local chapter is comprised of 63 members.
Anyone who wishes to contact the Order of the Eastern Star can reach out to secretary Debbie Poche’ at 313 Benton Street in Denham Springs.
