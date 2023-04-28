A local nurse was named School Nurse of the Year by the Louisiana School Nurse Association, according to school officials.
Karen Kemp, who has been a nurse for the Livingston Parish school system for 15 years, received the honor during the 53rd Annual LSNO Professional Growth Seminar. Kemp is the nurse at two Watson-area schools, Live Oak Middle and South Live Oak Elementary, according to a post from the school system’s Facebook page.
