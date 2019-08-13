DENHAM SPRINGS -- With the three-year anniversary of the Great Flood of 2016 coming this week, a local pastor’s wife has decided to tell their church’s story.
Shannon Easley, the wife of Rev. Willis Easley of Christ Community Church in Denham Springs, will share her memories of the flood and discuss excerpts from her new book during service on Sunday, Aug. 18.
Easley, whose husband has been pastor at Christ Community Church for 10 years, recently wrote “Broken and Poured Out,” which was published in July. The book tells what the church did during and after the flood, which inundated Livingston Parish with more than 30 inches of water in less than a day.
Because Christ Community Church was spared from the flood waters that ravaged most of Denham Springs, the church became a shelter for those affected, Rev. Easley said. At one point, the church had 750 people staying there. Normally, it fits about 500.
“Sometimes God uses tragedy to bring us together in ways we never imagined,” Shannon Easley said in a press release. “[This book] is about all that God did through a small church that was available and willing to be used by Him.”
“I am so glad we said yes,” she said later. “Our lives will never be the same.”
Shannon Easley will discuss her book in two time slots on Sunday — one at 8:30 a.m. followed by another at 10:30 a.m. — at Christ Community Church, located at 26574 Juban Road. For more information, call (225) 791-9333 or visit www.cccds.net.
