Local students among LSU's Tiger Twelve Senior Recognition Class of 2023

The Tiger Twelve are pictured here from left to right: Harper Frederick Thompson Doerr, Jackson Martingayle, Andrew Larpenter, Joshua Crawford, Aine O’Nuanain, Sara Martin, Avery Claire Hebert, Catherine Ladner, Tammy San, Daniel Michael O'Leary, Zachary Andrew Mayfield. Not pictured: Tiffany Phuong Dang.

 Photo by LSU

LSU has announced the Tiger Twelve Senior Recognition Class of 2023.

Class members were recognized at a ceremony held in the Capstone Gallery at Patrick F. Taylor Hall on LSU’s campus on Saturday, April 29.

