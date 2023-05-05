Local students among LSU's Tiger Twelve Senior Recognition Class of 2023

LSU has announced the Tiger Twelve Senior Recognition Class of 2023.
Class members were recognized at a ceremony held in the Capstone Gallery at Patrick F. Taylor Hall on LSU’s campus on Saturday, April 29.
Since 2003, LSU has presented the Tiger Twelve honor to 12 students graduating each calendar year. Students selected are undergraduate seniors who contribute positively to the life of the campus, surrounding community, and society and who demonstrate commitment to intellectual achievement, inclusive excellence, leadership in campus life, and service.
All must carry at least a 2.5 cumulative grade-point average. This year’s class GPA average is 3.97.
The 12 seniors represent six LSU Colleges, and eight are members of the Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College.
The Tiger Twelve Class of 2023 includes:
Joshua Crawford
Major: Landscape Architecture
College of Art & Design
Graduating May 2023
Hometown: Metairie, La.
Tiffany Phuong Dang
Major: Biological Sciences
Minor: Sociology
College of Science the Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College
Graduating May 2023
Hometown: Baton Rouge, La.
Harper Frederick Thompson Doerr
Majors: Political Science, Philosophy, and Sociology
College of Humanities and Social Sciences the Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College
Graduating December 2023
Hometown: Baton Rouge, La.
Avery Claire Hebert
Major: Agribusiness
Minor: Political Science
College of Agriculture
Graduating May 2023
Hometown: Erath, La.
Catherine Ladner
Major: Civil Engineering
Minor: Structural Engineering
College of Engineering
Graduating May 2023
Hometown: Birmingham, Ala.
Andrew Larpenter
Major: Mechanical Engineering
College of Engineering the Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College
Graduating May 2023
Hometown: Killian, La.
Sara Martin
Majors: Sociology and Political Science
College of Humanities and Social Sciences and the Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College
Graduating May 2023
Hometown: Watson, La.
Jackson Martingayle
Major: Natural Resource Ecology and Management
Minor: Spanish
College of Agriculture and the Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College
Graduating May 2023
Hometown: Virginia Beach, Va.
Zachary Andrew Mayfield
Major: Agricultural and Extension Education
College of Agriculture
Graduating May 2023
Hometown: Slidell, La.
Daniel Michael O’Leary
Major: Biological Sciences
Minors: Psychology and Chemistry
College of Science and the Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College
Graduating May 2023
Hometown: Metairie, La.
Aine O’Nuanain
Major: Coastal Environmental Science
College of the Coast & Environment and the Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College
Graduating May 2023
Hometown: Bossier City, La.
Tammy San
Major: Microbiology
Minor: Business Administration
College of Science and the Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College
Graduating May 2023
Hometown: Baton Rouge, La.
Campus Life works closely with more than 400 student organizations, countless student organization leaders and advisors, and is home to some of LSU's biggest traditions.
The department's mission is to enhance student learning through innovative initiatives focused on the tenets of involvement, leadership, and service that enrich the LSU experience. Campus Life serves a diverse student population and strives to make LSU an increasingly vibrant campus community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.