LSU has announced the names of students who made the dean’s list and the president’s honor roll for the fall 2021 semester.
Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the president’s honor roll. Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the dean’s list.
Those on the president’s honor roll from Livingston Parish include:
College of Agriculture
Austin Montgomery Taylor, Denham Springs
College of Art & Design
Victoria Troi Boyle, Walker
Casey Shaye Gibson, Denham Springs
Hannah Joy Lockhart, Denham Springs
College of Engineering
Kristian Blake Crotwell, Denham Springs
Hayden Distefano, Denham Springs
Sadie Forbes, Denham Springs
Cameron Martin, Denham Springs
Ethan Kelly Mixon, Springfield
Nathan L Penalber, Holden
Dylan Randall Rea, Denham Springs
Nicholas Joseph Rea, Denham Springs
Justin Watts, Denham Springs
College of Human Sciences & Education
Samantha Olivier McClendon, Denham Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Alexis M Adams, Denham Springs
Ashlyn Guillaumin, Denham Springs
Akua Lewis, Denham Springs
Sara Anne Martin, Denham Springs
Koree Maree Ryan, Denham Springs
Kayla Anne Spearman, Denham Springs
Layla Lynne Taylor, Denham Springs
Erin Katherine West, Walker
College of Science
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Hall, Denham Springs
Payton Michelle Milton, Denham Springs
Emily Ames Otken, Denham Springs
Karlie Olivia Pinion, Walker
Jared Rodrigue, Denham Springs
Sean M Wood, Denham Springs
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Paige Elizabeth Milton, Denham Springs
Raees M Muzaffar, Livingston
Carissa G Paul, Denham Springs
Sophia Isabella Torres, Denham Springs
Manship School of Mass Communication
Ava Elizabeth Borskey, Maurepas
Kristal Edwards, Livingston
Reyna Catherine LeJeune, Walker
University College Center for Freshman Year
Morgan E Averette, Denham Springs
Claire Audrey Button, Denham Springs
Jaxon Carter Corkern, Walker
William J Frazier, Denham Springs
Hannah Hartmann, Denham Springs
Sadman Sobhan Raabith
Piper G Schertzer, Denham Springs
Tyler Robert Schilling, Livingston
Blain Seale, Maurepas
Haleigh A Stewart, Denham Springs
Aron Francis Gabriel Balle Tapalla, Denham Springs
Grayson P Woodworth, Livingston
Those on the dean’s list from Livingston Parish include:
College of Agriculture
Gabryel Marie Duncan, Walker
Madison A Hartman, Denham Springs
Josie Purvis, Albany
Emily Steagall, Denham Springs
College of Art & Design
Abbey Elizabeth Barbay, Denham Springs
Avery Anthony Bergeron, Albany
Katie Marie Chemin, Denham Springs
Carly M Drennan, Denham Springs
Rylie Fisher, Denham Springs
Braley N Garafola, Denham Springs
Sharon A Hebert, Denham Springs
Alexis Lafleur, Walker
Kiah Kelilah Lewis, Denham Springs
Kensy Menocal, Walker
Brooke Nicole Ransome, Denham Springs
Nia E Robinson, Denham Springs
Abby Selser, Walker
Anna Elizabeth Slack, Denham Springs
Ian M Sumrall, Denham Springs
Emilee Kate Taylor, Denham Springs
Cassidy C Whitted, Denham Springs
College of Engineering
Gavin Avery, Denham Springs
Levy Franz T Boo, Walker
Brandon Daniel Bull, Walker
Jacob Kyle Conerly, Walker
Tyler Harwell, Walker
Marian Kate Luzier, Walker
Kaleb Allen Morgan, Denham Springs
Ian Nezat, Denham Springs
Nicole Huynh Nguyen, Denham Springs
Jonathan David Whitley, Livingston
Zachary David Womack, Walker
College of Human Sciences & Education
Abigail Rose Ambeau, Denham Springs
Kaley Alexis Baronne, Denham Springs
Slade Paul Bercegeay, Maurepas
Kate E Bernard, Maurepas
Maryssa Helen Collins, Denham Springs
Piper E Holmes, Denham Springs
Anna Gayle Howze, Denham Springs
Ainsley Paige Nunneley, Denham Springs
Brinley Anne Williamson, Denham Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Jess A Burroughs, Denham Springs
Matthew J Delaney, Denham Springs
Alanna Fitzpatrick, Denham Springs
James Allen Gould, III, Denham Springs
Grace Annabelle Hooper, Denham Springs
Rowen Johnson, Denham Springs
Eric Edward Jones, II, Walker
Jilyan Ann King, Walker
Trevor Martin, Springfield
Ariana E Milner, Denham Springs
Callie Elizabeth O'Neal, Denham Springs
Landon Pettigrew, Albany
Trevor Wade Ray, Walker
Bailey A Scott, Denham Springs
Madelyn Therese Smith, Denham Springs
Kyleigh F Spring, Denham Springs
Alyssa Brooke Stevison, Denham Springs
Charlotte W Streat, Denham Springs
Brooke Abigail Weber, Denham Springs
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Ethan Zane Archer, Walker
Peyton E Berry, Walker
Juan Cecchini, Denham Springs
Robert M Chedville, Denham Springs
Makaylee Dezer'ra Secrest, Denham Springs
Victoria L Seeger, Denham Springs
Madison Elaine Williams, Denham Springs
College of Science
Brandon A Banh, Walker
Gueslee Brownell, Denham Springs
Matthew David Burton, Albany
Cade Riley Canepa, Denham Springs
Caleb Derrickson, Livingston
Molly Marissa Malarcher, Denham Springs
Trey W Martin, Springfield
Ella Jane Otken, Denham Springs
Emily K Seighman, Walker
Eden Elizabeth Smith, Denham Springs
Amanda Elizabeth Spence, Denham Springs
Hadley H Zachary, Denham Springs
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Bailey S Coleman, Denham Springs
Carly Noel Cruise, Denham Springs
Madeleine Desmarais, Denham Springs
Christian M Fritz, Denham Springs
Gurpreet Kaur, Denham Springs
Megan Aydana MacMillan, Livingston
Manship School of Mass Communication
Ryleigh Goodwin, Denham Springs
Austin Cole Lewis, Denham Springs
Courtlin Olivia Long, Walker
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Seth Fernando Belcher, Springfield
Grace E Cambre, Denham Springs
Colton E Cowsar, Livingston
Dalana D Gill, Denham Springs
Elizabeth M Hilton, Denham Springs
Spencer Case Verret, Denham Springs
Peyton Elizabeth Watson, Denham Springs
University College Center for Freshman Year
Madeleine L Aime, Walker
Ayla Alexis Allen, Denham Springs
Avery Lane Archer, Walker
Virginia Ard, Walker
Laura Elizabeth Cox, Livingston
Bailey Marie Darbonne, Denham Springs
Alyssa Sheree Daspit, Denham Springs
Hailey B Enamorado, Denham Springs
Taylor Faucheux, Walker
Colby Jay Faust, Denham Springs
Olivia Nicole Fenasci, Denham Springs
Samuel Wade Forbes, Denham Springs
Justin Green, Denham Springs
Callie Anne Hardy, Livingston
Brock Easton Magee, Denham Springs
Juan M Martinez Navarro, Denham Springs
Peyton James Matherne, Walker
Isabella G Matthews, Denham Springs
Riley Paige Mayeux, Denham Springs
Madeline Faith McCauley, Walker
Kylie Faye Meliet, Walker
Seth J Miller, French Settlement
Huy D Nguyen, Denham Springs
Micah Robert Quave, Denham Springs
Ryan L Reine, Walker
Maverick Cole Resner, Denham Springs
Preston Cole Saxon, Albany
Ronald Everett Steed, Denham Springs
Erin Parker Stepp, Denham Springs
Sydney Ann Stepp, Denham Springs
Julia Isabella Torri, Denham Springs
Kylee Elizabeth Vautrot, Walker
Chloe R Welda, Livingston
