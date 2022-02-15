LSU campus

LSU has announced the names of students who made the dean’s list and the president’s honor roll for the fall 2021 semester.

Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the president’s honor roll. Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the dean’s list.

Those on the president’s honor roll from Livingston Parish include:

College of Agriculture

Austin Montgomery Taylor, Denham Springs

College of Art & Design

Victoria Troi Boyle, Walker

Casey Shaye Gibson, Denham Springs

Hannah Joy Lockhart, Denham Springs

College of Engineering

Kristian Blake Crotwell, Denham Springs

Hayden Distefano, Denham Springs

Sadie Forbes, Denham Springs

Cameron Martin, Denham Springs

Ethan Kelly Mixon, Springfield

Nathan L Penalber, Holden

Dylan Randall Rea, Denham Springs

Nicholas Joseph Rea, Denham Springs

Justin Watts, Denham Springs

College of Human Sciences & Education

Samantha Olivier McClendon, Denham Springs

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Alexis M Adams, Denham Springs

Ashlyn Guillaumin, Denham Springs

Akua Lewis, Denham Springs

Sara Anne Martin, Denham Springs

Koree Maree Ryan, Denham Springs

Kayla Anne Spearman, Denham Springs

Layla Lynne Taylor, Denham Springs

Erin Katherine West, Walker

College of Science

Kaitlyn Elizabeth Hall, Denham Springs

Payton Michelle Milton, Denham Springs

Emily Ames Otken, Denham Springs

Karlie Olivia Pinion, Walker

Jared Rodrigue, Denham Springs

Sean M Wood, Denham Springs

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Paige Elizabeth Milton, Denham Springs

Raees M Muzaffar, Livingston

Carissa G Paul, Denham Springs

Sophia Isabella Torres, Denham Springs

Manship School of Mass Communication

Ava Elizabeth Borskey, Maurepas

Kristal Edwards, Livingston

Reyna Catherine LeJeune, Walker

University College Center for Freshman Year

Morgan E Averette, Denham Springs

Claire Audrey Button, Denham Springs

Jaxon Carter Corkern, Walker

William J Frazier, Denham Springs

Hannah Hartmann, Denham Springs

Sadman Sobhan Raabith

Piper G Schertzer, Denham Springs

Tyler Robert Schilling, Livingston

Blain Seale, Maurepas

Haleigh A Stewart, Denham Springs

Aron Francis Gabriel Balle Tapalla, Denham Springs

Grayson P Woodworth, Livingston

Those on the dean’s list from Livingston Parish include:

College of Agriculture

Gabryel Marie Duncan, Walker

Madison A Hartman, Denham Springs

Josie Purvis, Albany

Emily Steagall, Denham Springs

College of Art & Design

Abbey Elizabeth Barbay, Denham Springs

Avery Anthony Bergeron, Albany

Katie Marie Chemin, Denham Springs

Carly M Drennan, Denham Springs

Rylie Fisher, Denham Springs

Braley N Garafola, Denham Springs

Sharon A Hebert, Denham Springs

Alexis Lafleur, Walker

Kiah Kelilah Lewis, Denham Springs

Kensy Menocal, Walker

Brooke Nicole Ransome, Denham Springs

Nia E Robinson, Denham Springs

Abby Selser, Walker

Anna Elizabeth Slack, Denham Springs

Ian M Sumrall, Denham Springs

Emilee Kate Taylor, Denham Springs

Cassidy C Whitted, Denham Springs

College of Engineering

Gavin Avery, Denham Springs

Levy Franz T Boo, Walker

Brandon Daniel Bull, Walker

Jacob Kyle Conerly, Walker

Tyler Harwell, Walker

Marian Kate Luzier, Walker

Kaleb Allen Morgan, Denham Springs

Ian Nezat, Denham Springs

Nicole Huynh Nguyen, Denham Springs

Jonathan David Whitley, Livingston

Zachary David Womack, Walker

College of Human Sciences & Education

Abigail Rose Ambeau, Denham Springs

Kaley Alexis Baronne, Denham Springs

Slade Paul Bercegeay, Maurepas

Kate E Bernard, Maurepas

Maryssa Helen Collins, Denham Springs

Piper E Holmes, Denham Springs

Anna Gayle Howze, Denham Springs

Ainsley Paige Nunneley, Denham Springs

Brinley Anne Williamson, Denham Springs

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Jess A Burroughs, Denham Springs

Matthew J Delaney, Denham Springs

Alanna Fitzpatrick, Denham Springs

James Allen Gould, III, Denham Springs

Grace Annabelle Hooper, Denham Springs

Rowen Johnson, Denham Springs

Eric Edward Jones, II, Walker

Jilyan Ann King, Walker

Trevor Martin, Springfield

Ariana E Milner, Denham Springs

Callie Elizabeth O'Neal, Denham Springs

Landon Pettigrew, Albany

Trevor Wade Ray, Walker

Bailey A Scott, Denham Springs

Madelyn Therese Smith, Denham Springs

Kyleigh F Spring, Denham Springs

Alyssa Brooke Stevison, Denham Springs

Charlotte W Streat, Denham Springs

Brooke Abigail Weber, Denham Springs

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Ethan Zane Archer, Walker

Peyton E Berry, Walker

Juan Cecchini, Denham Springs

Robert M Chedville, Denham Springs

Makaylee Dezer'ra Secrest, Denham Springs

Victoria L Seeger, Denham Springs

Madison Elaine Williams, Denham Springs

College of Science

Brandon A Banh, Walker

Gueslee Brownell, Denham Springs

Matthew David Burton, Albany

Cade Riley Canepa, Denham Springs

Caleb Derrickson, Livingston

Molly Marissa Malarcher, Denham Springs

Trey W Martin, Springfield

Ella Jane Otken, Denham Springs

Emily K Seighman, Walker

Eden Elizabeth Smith, Denham Springs

Amanda Elizabeth Spence, Denham Springs

Hadley H Zachary, Denham Springs

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Bailey S Coleman, Denham Springs

Carly Noel Cruise, Denham Springs

Madeleine Desmarais, Denham Springs

Christian M Fritz, Denham Springs

Gurpreet Kaur, Denham Springs

Megan Aydana MacMillan, Livingston

Manship School of Mass Communication

Ryleigh Goodwin, Denham Springs

Austin Cole Lewis, Denham Springs

Courtlin Olivia Long, Walker

University College Center for Advising and Counseling

Seth Fernando Belcher, Springfield

Grace E Cambre, Denham Springs

Colton E Cowsar, Livingston

Dalana D Gill, Denham Springs

Elizabeth M Hilton, Denham Springs

Spencer Case Verret, Denham Springs

Peyton Elizabeth Watson, Denham Springs

University College Center for Freshman Year

Madeleine L Aime, Walker

Ayla Alexis Allen, Denham Springs

Avery Lane Archer, Walker

Virginia Ard, Walker

Laura Elizabeth Cox, Livingston

Bailey Marie Darbonne, Denham Springs

Alyssa Sheree Daspit, Denham Springs

Hailey B Enamorado, Denham Springs

Taylor Faucheux, Walker

Colby Jay Faust, Denham Springs

Olivia Nicole Fenasci, Denham Springs

Samuel Wade Forbes, Denham Springs

Justin Green, Denham Springs

Callie Anne Hardy, Livingston

Brock Easton Magee, Denham Springs

Juan M Martinez Navarro, Denham Springs

Peyton James Matherne, Walker

Isabella G Matthews, Denham Springs

Riley Paige Mayeux, Denham Springs

Madeline Faith McCauley, Walker

Kylie Faye Meliet, Walker

Seth J Miller, French Settlement

Huy D Nguyen, Denham Springs

Micah Robert Quave, Denham Springs

Ryan L Reine, Walker

Maverick Cole Resner, Denham Springs

Preston Cole Saxon, Albany

Ronald Everett Steed, Denham Springs

Erin Parker Stepp, Denham Springs

Sydney Ann Stepp, Denham Springs

Julia Isabella Torri, Denham Springs

Kylee Elizabeth Vautrot, Walker

Chloe R Welda, Livingston

