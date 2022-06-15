LSU has announced the names of students who made the dean’s list and the president’s honor roll for the spring 2022 semester.
Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the president’s honor roll. Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the dean’s list.
Honors students from Livingston Parish include:
President’s Honor Roll
College of the Coast & Environment
Alise Ellison, Denham Springs
College of Agriculture
Josie Purvis, Albany
College of Art & Design
Victoria Troi Boyle, Walker
Rylie Fisher, Denham Springs
Rebecca Lynn Hutto, Denham Springs
Ian M Sumrall, Denham Springs
College of Engineering
Brandon Daniel Bull, Walker
Kristian Blake Crotwell, Denham Springs
Sadie Forbes, Denham Springs
Marian Kate Luzier, Walker
Blain Seale, Maurepas
College of Human Sciences & Education
Kaylynn Michelle Broussard, Maurepas
Bailey Marie Darbonne, Denham Springs
Brinley Anne Williamson, Denham Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Nya Janay Brazier, Denham Springs
Emily E Calhoun, Denham Springs
Kara Rheanne Gary, Denham Springs
Rowen Johnson, Denham Springs
Jilyan Ann King, Walker
Akua Lewis, Denham Springs
Hannah Elizabeth Populus, Denham Springs
Allison L Shupe, Denham Springs
Erin Katherine West, Walker
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Peyton E Berry, Walker
Robert M Chedville, Denham Springs
College of Science
Dawson Blount, Springfield
Cade Riley Canepa, Denham Springs
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Hall, Denham Springs
Ashley R Hanna, Denham Springs
Ella Jane Otken, Denham Springs
Emily Ames Otken, Denham Springs
Karlie Olivia Pinion, Walker
Ronald Everett Steed, Denham Springs
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Hayden Distefano, Denham Springs
Raees M Muzaffar, Livingston
Sophia Isabella Torres, Denham Springs
Manship School of Mass Communication
Ava Elizabeth Borskey, Maurepas
Kristal Edwards, Livingston
University College Center for Freshman Year
Madeleine L Aime, Walker
Chloe Brianne Gray, Denham Springs
Aron Francis Gabriel Balle Tapalla, Denham Springs
Kylee Elizabeth Vautrot, Walker
Dean’s List
College of the Coast & Environment
Lena B Byers, Denham Springs
College of Agriculture
Sophie Kate LeBlanc, Denham Springs
Christian J Mallett, Denham Springs
Heidi Elizabeth Rhodus, Denham Springs
Austin Montgomery Taylor, Denham Springs
College of Art & Design
Angeline Fatima Araga Asa, Denham Springs
Abbey Elizabeth Barbay, Denham Springs
Avery Anthony Bergeron, Albany
Nicholas Budde, Denham Springs
Katie Marie Chemin, Denham Springs
Carly M Drennan, Denham Springs
Kiah Kelilah Lewis, Denham Springs
Darby B Miller, Denham Springs
Hannah D Mills, Denham Springs
Natasha Ann Nelson, Denham Springs
Brooke Nicole Ransome, Denham Springs
Abby Selser, Walker
Gage K Smith, Denham Springs
Emilee Kate Taylor, Denham Springs
Cassidy C Whitted, Denham Springs
College of Engineering
Parker S Berry, Walker
Lukas Warren Frick, Denham Springs
Andrew Larpenter, Springfield
James Nicholas Mills, Denham Springs
Avery Olinde, Denham Springs
Nathan Michael Richard, Holden
Harold Ray Robinson, III, Denham Springs
Jared Russell Suprun, Denham Springs
College of Human Sciences & Education
Isabel Constance Collins, Denham Springs
Jennifer Lynn Cook, Denham Springs
Summer L Didier, Denham Springs
Samantha Olivier McClendon, Denham Springs
Natalie A Sisk, Denham Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Claire Audrey Button, Denham Springs
Jonah Lynn Carpenter, Denham Springs
Trevor J Chapman, Denham Springs
Logan Alexander Collins, Denham Springs
Jamie Brooke Elenbaas, Denham Springs
Avery Catherine Landry, Denham Springs
Leslie Abigail Lively, Denham Springs
Juan M Martinez Navarro, Denham Springs
Ariana E Milner, Denham Springs
Landon Pettigrew, Albany
Chloe Paige Pultz, Denham Springs
Andrew Robert Rippel, Denham Springs
Mallorie A Robertson, Denham Springs
Alyssa Brooke Stevison, Denham Springs
Charlotte W Streat, Denham Springs
Madelyn Rose Vaughn, Denham Springs
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Ethan D Barker, Denham Springs
Makaylee Dezer'ra Secrest, Denham Springs
Victoria L Seeger, Denham Springs
College of Science
Gueslee Brownell, Denham Springs
Jaxon Carter Corkern, Walker
William Johnson Egan, Denham Spgs
William J Frazier, Denham Springs
Emily M Kearley, Denham Springs
Lindyn Rachelle Landry, Walker
Trey W Martin, Springfield
Lauren E Rogers, Denham Springs
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Grace E Cambre, Denham Springs
Christian M Fritz, Denham Springs
Gurpreet Kaur, Denham Springs
Megan Aydana MacMillan, Livingston
Paige Elizabeth Milton, Denham Springs
Manship School of Mass Communication
Brianna N Allen, Denham Springs
Shelby Anne Evans, Denham Springs
Isabella G Matthews, Denham Springs
University College Center for Advising & Counseling
Shaylee Ann Boudreaux, Denham Springs
Lauryn A Bowman, Denham Springs
Taylor Renee Delaney, Denham Springs
Matthew Ronald Ding, Denham Springs
Kaden Gage Keller, Denham Springs
Camryn Angelle LeBlanc, Denham Springs
University College Center for Freshman Year
Jacob R Burroughs, Denham Springs
Caroline Covington, Denham Springs
Laura Elizabeth Cox, Livingston
Regan Kate Czarnecki, Denham Springs
Ansley Elizabeth Davis, Denham Springs
Ezra Blaze Ganaway, Denham Springs
Isabella J Gill, Denham Springs
Callie Anne Hardy, Livingston
Seth J Miller, French Settlement
Christopher Bryan Ortego, Denham Springs
Nicholas R Raetzsch, Denham Springs
Tyler Robert Schilling, Livingston
Madison Lee Wagner, Denham Springs
