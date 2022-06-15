LSU campus

LSU campus

 Photo by LSU

LSU has announced the names of students who made the dean’s list and the president’s honor roll for the spring 2022 semester.

Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the president’s honor roll. Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the dean’s list.

Honors students from Livingston Parish include:

President’s Honor Roll

College of the Coast & Environment

Alise Ellison, Denham Springs

College of Agriculture

Josie Purvis, Albany

College of Art & Design

Victoria Troi Boyle, Walker

Rylie Fisher, Denham Springs

Rebecca Lynn Hutto, Denham Springs

Ian M Sumrall, Denham Springs

College of Engineering

Brandon Daniel Bull, Walker

Kristian Blake Crotwell, Denham Springs

Sadie Forbes, Denham Springs

Marian Kate Luzier, Walker

Blain Seale, Maurepas

College of Human Sciences & Education

Kaylynn Michelle Broussard, Maurepas

Bailey Marie Darbonne, Denham Springs

Brinley Anne Williamson, Denham Springs

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Nya Janay Brazier, Denham Springs

Emily E Calhoun, Denham Springs

Kara Rheanne Gary, Denham Springs

Rowen Johnson, Denham Springs

Jilyan Ann King, Walker

Akua Lewis, Denham Springs

Hannah Elizabeth Populus, Denham Springs

Allison L Shupe, Denham Springs

Erin Katherine West, Walker

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Peyton E Berry, Walker

Robert M Chedville, Denham Springs

College of Science

Dawson Blount, Springfield

Cade Riley Canepa, Denham Springs

Kaitlyn Elizabeth Hall, Denham Springs

Ashley R Hanna, Denham Springs

Ella Jane Otken, Denham Springs

Emily Ames Otken, Denham Springs

Karlie Olivia Pinion, Walker

Ronald Everett Steed, Denham Springs

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Hayden Distefano, Denham Springs

Raees M Muzaffar, Livingston

Sophia Isabella Torres, Denham Springs

Manship School of Mass Communication

Ava Elizabeth Borskey, Maurepas

Kristal Edwards, Livingston

University College Center for Freshman Year

Madeleine L Aime, Walker

Chloe Brianne Gray, Denham Springs

Aron Francis Gabriel Balle Tapalla, Denham Springs

Kylee Elizabeth Vautrot, Walker

Dean’s List

College of the Coast & Environment

Lena B Byers, Denham Springs

College of Agriculture

Sophie Kate LeBlanc, Denham Springs

Christian J Mallett, Denham Springs

Heidi Elizabeth Rhodus, Denham Springs

Austin Montgomery Taylor, Denham Springs

College of Art & Design

Angeline Fatima Araga Asa, Denham Springs

Abbey Elizabeth Barbay, Denham Springs

Avery Anthony Bergeron, Albany

Nicholas Budde, Denham Springs

Katie Marie Chemin, Denham Springs

Carly M Drennan, Denham Springs

Kiah Kelilah Lewis, Denham Springs

Darby B Miller, Denham Springs

Hannah D Mills, Denham Springs

Natasha Ann Nelson, Denham Springs

Brooke Nicole Ransome, Denham Springs

Abby Selser, Walker

Gage K Smith, Denham Springs

Emilee Kate Taylor, Denham Springs

Cassidy C Whitted, Denham Springs

College of Engineering

Parker S Berry, Walker

Lukas Warren Frick, Denham Springs

Andrew Larpenter, Springfield

James Nicholas Mills, Denham Springs

Avery Olinde, Denham Springs

Nathan Michael Richard, Holden

Harold Ray Robinson, III, Denham Springs

Jared Russell Suprun, Denham Springs

College of Human Sciences & Education

Isabel Constance Collins, Denham Springs

Jennifer Lynn Cook, Denham Springs

Summer L Didier, Denham Springs

Samantha Olivier McClendon, Denham Springs

Natalie A Sisk, Denham Springs

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Claire Audrey Button, Denham Springs

Jonah Lynn Carpenter, Denham Springs

Trevor J Chapman, Denham Springs

Logan Alexander Collins, Denham Springs

Jamie Brooke Elenbaas, Denham Springs

Avery Catherine Landry, Denham Springs

Leslie Abigail Lively, Denham Springs

Juan M Martinez Navarro, Denham Springs

Ariana E Milner, Denham Springs

Landon Pettigrew, Albany

Chloe Paige Pultz, Denham Springs

Andrew Robert Rippel, Denham Springs

Mallorie A Robertson, Denham Springs

Alyssa Brooke Stevison, Denham Springs

Charlotte W Streat, Denham Springs

Madelyn Rose Vaughn, Denham Springs

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Ethan D Barker, Denham Springs

Makaylee Dezer'ra Secrest, Denham Springs

Victoria L Seeger, Denham Springs

College of Science

Gueslee Brownell, Denham Springs

Jaxon Carter Corkern, Walker

William Johnson Egan, Denham Spgs

William J Frazier, Denham Springs

Emily M Kearley, Denham Springs

Lindyn Rachelle Landry, Walker

Trey W Martin, Springfield

Lauren E Rogers, Denham Springs

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Grace E Cambre, Denham Springs

Christian M Fritz, Denham Springs

Gurpreet Kaur, Denham Springs

Megan Aydana MacMillan, Livingston

Paige Elizabeth Milton, Denham Springs

Manship School of Mass Communication

Brianna N Allen, Denham Springs

Shelby Anne Evans, Denham Springs

Isabella G Matthews, Denham Springs

University College Center for Advising & Counseling

Shaylee Ann Boudreaux, Denham Springs

Lauryn A Bowman, Denham Springs

Taylor Renee Delaney, Denham Springs

Matthew Ronald Ding, Denham Springs

Kaden Gage Keller, Denham Springs

Camryn Angelle LeBlanc, Denham Springs

University College Center for Freshman Year

Jacob R Burroughs, Denham Springs

Caroline Covington, Denham Springs

Laura Elizabeth Cox, Livingston

Regan Kate Czarnecki, Denham Springs

Ansley Elizabeth Davis, Denham Springs

Ezra Blaze Ganaway, Denham Springs

Isabella J Gill, Denham Springs

Callie Anne Hardy, Livingston

Seth J Miller, French Settlement

Christopher Bryan Ortego, Denham Springs

Nicholas R Raetzsch, Denham Springs

Tyler Robert Schilling, Livingston

Madison Lee Wagner, Denham Springs

