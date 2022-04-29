Livingston Parish will be well-represented when anglers compete in the 2022 Louisiana Junior Bassmaster State Championship this weekend in Monroe, Louisiana.
Ten of the 25 teams are teams based in Livingston Parish, including nine representing Junior Southwest Bassmasters of Denham Springs.
The 10th team comes from Live Oak Junior High.
The competition will be held April 30 on the Ouachita River at Forsythe Park.
Below are the fishing teams that on teams that represent Livingston Parish:
-- Cody Carboni and John Carboni (Live Oak Junior High)
-- Adelyn Parr and Luke Clark (Junior Southwest Bassmasters of Denham Springs)
-- Denver LeBlanc and Jackson Gomez (Junior Southwest Bassmasters of Denham Springs)
-- Harrison Kirkpartrick and Andrew Lee (Junior Southwest Bassmasters of Denham Springs)
-- Drake Holley and Keean Woodruff (Junior Southwest Bassmasters of Denham Springs)
-- Peyton Varnado and Cort Tucker (Junior Southwest Bassmasters of Denham Springs)
-- Jack Varnado and Dylan Johnson (Junior Southwest Bassmasters of Denham Springs)
-- Noah Martinez and Wyatt Morales (Junior Southwest Bassmasters of Denham Springs)
-- Augustin Juneau and Preston Stalter (Junior Southwest Bassmasters of Denham Springs)
-- Grant Brouillette and Gavin Brouillette (Junior Southwest Bassmasters of Denham Springs)
