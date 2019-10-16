BATON ROUGE -- Justin Jackson was 12 years old when his mother brought home a VHS of “Cats.”
As a child, Alkinee Jackson was fascinated with the famous musical featuring a tribe of dancing and singing felines. When she spotted it sitting among a row of other movies, she decided to make the purchase and bring it home, hoping to introduce the magical story to her five children.
They’d soon share in her enchantment.
“I never thought they’d really be interested in that or theater in general, but they learned every line and all the songs,” Alkinee said. “All five of my children.”
None more than her youngest, who instantly began dreaming of the day he’d be in the spotlight.
“It was just all amazing, and I was instantly like, ‘I have to do this,’” Jackson said. “Before that, I did ‘The Nutcracker’ with my sister, and I loved the dancing part of that. But in ‘Cats,’ they put all the dancing and singing and acting together.
“I just thought it was amazing. And seeing them on stage with all the lights and everything, that got me hooked.”
He’s been hooked ever since.
In the years since seeing “Cats,” Jackson has gone from a quiet kid who thought he’d get nervous before every show to a seasoned actor in the nation’s largest youth theater program.
He returns to the spotlight this week.
Jackson, a Denham Springs native, will headline a cast of children and teenagers in Christian Youth Theater’s musical adaptation of Disney’s “Tarzan,” which hits the stage Oct. 17-20 at LSU’s Claude L. Shaver Theatre in Baton Rouge.
In his first leading role since joining CYT four years ago, Jackson will tackle the titular role of Tarzan, who as a baby washes ashore in West Africa and is then raised by gorillas before discovering his human roots. The story is based on Edgar Rice Burroughs’ 1912 novel of the same name.
Apart from striving for acceptance from his ape father, Tarzan’s life centers around his family of apes until a human expedition treks into his tribe’s territory. It’s then that he encounters creatures like himself for the first time. Among them is the woman who will be the love of his life, Jane, who will be played by Kendall Cutrer.
The play will feature singing, dancing, and acting as well as plenty of jumping, swinging, and climbing. Or, as Jackson described in an interview with The News on a sunny Friday afternoon in Baton Rouge, there will be “lots of monkeying around.”
“It’s not like your average Disney play,” Jackson, 16, said. “There’s not a princess or a prince. This is adventurous. We called ‘Mulan’ beautiful because the set was amazing, the story was amazing, and it all went together so perfectly.
“This one, it’s gonna be a good time, and we’re taking people on an adventure.”
Jackson has gone to great lengths in preparation for the role as the ape-loving, tree-climbing character — literally. He recently got hair extensions to more accurately play the role, hoping to look like Tarzan as he tries to become Tarzan.
“They get annoying sometimes,” Jackson joked as he ran a hand through his shoulder-length dreadlocks. “But I’m getting used to them now.”
Jackson has performed in more than a half-dozen CYT plays since joining the amateur theatre company in November 2015. Some of his previous roles include Drake the Butler in “Annie,” the Pharaoh in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” one of the Raccoon Twins in “Peter Pan,” and the Jamaican-accented crab Sebastian in “The Little Mermaid.”
Last March, Jackson played the rough-and-rugged Captain Shang in CYT’s production of “Mulan,” a role he described as “very physical” and one that bears some similarities to Tarzan.
But something more intimate drew Jackson to the role of Tarzan when auditions opened up earlier this year.
“Both [Shang and Tarzan] are pretty physical roles, but Tarzan has this type of innocence and curiosity in him,” Jackson said. “He’s pure. But also, he has lots of fun playing in the jungle. It’s just a fun role.”
CYT Baton Rouge founder Tonja Rainey routinely gives actors ownership over their roles and allows them the freedom to create their own backstories, all the way from the main roles to the unnamed characters in the background.
Playing a man raised by apes required some out-of-the-box thinking, Jackson said. But ultimately, he was able to bring it to a more human level that he believes audiences will connect with, particularly in a scene when Tarzan’s ape-mother Kala takes him to the treehouse where his human parents used to live.
“He’s figuring out who he is, so I had to think about that and give real emotions to the scene and think about how I’d feel if everything I knew wasn’t true,” Jackson said. “That was different than anything else I’ve done, but I had to put myself in his shoes and take it to heart to be able to show it for that scene.”
He’ll soon bring that emotion — and all the money business — to the stage.
“I’m excited and a little nervous,” Jackson said. “But it’s going to be a fun ride.”
Christian Youth Theater presents Disney’s ‘Tarzan’
When: Oct. 17-20
Where: LSU’s Claude L. Shaver Theatre in Baton Rouge
Showtimes: 7 p.m. Oct. 17-18, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Oct. 19, and 3 p.m. on Oct. 20.
Tickets: Advance tickets are $19 for adults and $16 for children and groups of 15 or more at www.cytbatonrouge.org. All tickets are $22 at the door.
