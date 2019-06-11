Students from Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Education were recently named to the Future Educator Honor Roll, an honor given by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, Commissioner of Higher Education Dr. Kim Hunter-Reed, and State Superintendent of Education John White.
Scott Jarreau and Keyana Davis, both graduates from Southeastern’s College of Education in May, were among 40 future teachers in the state in the inaugural class of honorees recognized by the Louisiana Board of Regents at the state Capitol last month.
Delaney Inabet, a St. Amant High School student in Southeastern’s Students Teaching And Reaching (STAR) program who plans to pursue a career in education, was also in the group with Jarreau and Davis.
The Future Educator Honor Roll is the first of its kind, initiated by Hunter-Reed in an effort to recognize and honor future educators during Teacher Appreciation Month.
