BATON ROUGE -- Though Giovanni Tairov and Amanda Jones work in different libraries on differing scales, they share a similar mission — to make their library the best it can be.
This year, both were honored for their efforts.
Tairov, director of the Livingston Parish Library system, and Jones, librarian at Live Oak Middle, were recognized as state winners during the Louisiana Library Association’s annual awards ceremony on Thursday, March 14.
Held in the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge, the ceremony acknowledged the accomplishments of librarians, directors, students, authors, and school personnel from across the state who have made “significant contributions to libraries and librarianship,” according to the LLA.
Of the 17 award winners, Tairov and Jones are the only two who carry out that mission daily in Livingston Parish.
Tairov was named this year’s Public Library Director of the Year, which is given “to a current library director whose outstanding contributions are exemplified in the growth, leadership and development of their library system,” according to the LLA.
Since Tairov became director in 2010, his goal has been to expand the services and reach of the Livingston Parish Library system, make it accessible to all patrons, and be on the cutting-edge of technology.
In less than a decade, he’s accomplished quite a bit.
Under Tairov, the library system has grown its patronage by 60,000, expanded its branches by 17,000 square feet, and has offered patrons technological tools such as 3D printing and scanning, virtual reality software, and a computer lab.
In 2018, the library added more than 660,000 items to its collection with the addition of Hoopla Digital and other resources, and it also slashed all late fees for juvenile patrons that same year. In January, the library system expanded its free internet services by offering patrons mobile hotspots for checkout.
One of his greatest accomplishments came last month, when the library announced a mega partnership with the Livingston Parish school system to provide eCards to 26,000 students and teachers. Now, every student and teacher in the school system has immediate access to all LPL resources and databases and can check out physical materials from the library.
Oh yeah, he also let his staff create a library band, something LPL Assistant Director Jennifer Seneca made sure to mention during her award presentation.
After accepting the award, Tairov thanked his board, fellow administrators, family and friends for their assistance, but he also threw a special shout-out to his staff, which he said has been instrumental in helping him accomplishing his goals.
“You can’t do it alone, and it’s important to have colleagues who share your vision, passion, enthusiasm, and desire to make a difference,” Tairov said. “In many ways, this award, first and foremost, belongs to my staff. They’re a phenomenal group of people, and their enthusiasm is contagious.”
Jones, who’s in her 18th year at Live Oak Middle, was recognized with the James O. Modisette Award, which “recognizes excellence in Louisiana school library programs” on the elementary, middle school, and high school levels.
Like Tairov, Jones has worked to ensure her library is up to date, especially when it comes to flexible seating, STEAM activities, booking guest authors, and social media and technology use.
Her colleagues have taken notice.
“The Live Oak Middle library has been a model for 21st century learning,” said Stephanie Wilkes, the 2015 James O. Modisette Award winner who presented this year’s honor to Jones.
After making the switch from the classroom to the library, Jones has implemented several programs to encourage reading, such as the 40-Book Challenge, Battle of the Books, and Millionaires Club.
The LOM library offers a variety of flexible seating options to its students, who filter in and out throughout the day to check out an average of 375 books. Through technology, Jones and her students have covered more than 25,000 miles on virtual field trips and Skype sessions with authors.
In September, Live Oak Middle hosted New York Times bestselling-author Chris Grabenstein, and for next year, Jones has already secured another bestseller in Alan Gratz, whose books fly off the shelves at Live Oak Middle.
Recently, Jones was named a nominee for the national Program Pioneer award, which is given to an individual “who effectively uses one or more social media channels to promote exemplary school library programming,” according to the American Association of School Librarians.
Last school year, she won more than $20,000 in grants for the LOM library, including the $5,000 Lowe’s Toolbox for Education grant that covered the costs for a flat-screen television and laptops for student-use.
Working every day in a place that’s near and dear to heart — Jones attended Live Oak Middle and said she has no desire to leave — her goal is to make the library the “heart of the school.”
“I feel I have the best job in the world,” Jones said. “I don’t ever look at the time during the day. I know I’m biased, but I do feel like I work in the best school in the best parish in the best state. I just want to thank everybody who has helped make our program a success.”
