The sixth annual benefit for the Louisiana Lions Children’s Camp will be held on Saturday, March 20, at Magnolia Truck Plaza in Denham Springs.
This marks the first local benefit since 2019. Last year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The day-long event will feature a pastalaya cook-off, a poker run, a Jeep flex competition, a Show and Shine contest, and live music throughout. There will also be a live auction, a 50/50 raffle, boiled crawfish, and signature T-shirts.
Live music will be performed by D.J. Danie, Bad Habit, Titanium Rain, and Kanye Twitty.
This kid-friendly event is free for the public to attend from 9 a.m. - 11 p.m. People are urged to bring lawn chairs.
Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar is located at 6865 Magnolia Bridge Road.
Proceeds from the event will go toward Louisiana Lions Children’s Camp, a private non-profit 501(c)(3) residential summer camp for the special needs youth of Louisiana.
Over the last 60 years, the camp has invited thousands of children for a week-long stay near Leesville, Louisiana, where they enjoy a carnival, a dance, aquatic activities, face painting, and “just about anything you’d do at a summer camp.”
Lions Clubs across the state sponsor youth from their local areas to attend one of the week-long sessions during the summer at no cost.
Louisiana Lions is divided into five districts across the state (L-I-O-N-S). Additional information about the organization can be found by visiting www.lionscamp.org.
