One of Louisiana’s most widely recognized symbols will storm the Big Apple.
Louisiana’s “Celebration Gator” float, a tourism promotion that celebrates the state’s unique culture, will hit the streets of New York City during the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Inspired by all facets of Louisiana’s culture, the “Celebration Gator” features a colorful street view of Louisiana, with a blend of the New Orleans French Quarter architecture with heavy influences of Spanish colonial rule and Creole fashion.
In addition to celebrating the state’s fusion of European, Caribbean, African, and Native American cultures, the float will include participants dressed in lavish baby gator costumes, as well as a team of stilt walkers, a new release said.
All will be done in an elaborate celebration of Louisiana traditions for millions of spectators in New York City and television viewers across the nation.
In a statement, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said he hopes the 60-foot-long, alligator-themed float will encourage millions of spectators on the parade route and millions more watching on television “to celebrate in Louisiana style.”
He called participation in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade “a real honor for the people of Louisiana.”
“When it comes to parading, there is one thing Louisiana knows how to do and that's throwing a party on wheels aboard the biggest float we can build,” Nungesser said.
“In celebrating our state's incredible lineup of music, food, and culture, we hope people from all over the country, and the world, will take part in visiting our lively state where every day is a celebration of life, and we treat you like family.”
The Louisiana Office of Tourism is handling the project, according to a joint statement from Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Macy’s. Jordan Dabby, producer of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, said in a statement that the Macy’s Parade “is thrilled to welcome this awe-inspiring and colorful float to our lineup.”
“Sharing Louisiana's rich history of celebration, the Parade's newest float will bring the revelry to spectators lining the streets of New York City and enjoying the pageantry from homes nationwide,” Dabby said.
Look out for Louisiana's Celebration Gator during the 95th Annual @Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade!#MacysParade #OnlyLouisiana pic.twitter.com/ofH5kXB9pM— Office of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser (@LouisianaLtGov) November 23, 2021
Nungesser released a short video clip of the massive gator to his social media feed Tuesday and encouraged people to tune in to the parade on Thanksgiving.
“The Louisiana Celebration Gator is ready to promote Louisiana to the world,” the video said.
The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs live nationwide on NBC on Thursday, Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. in all time zones. The parade will also be livestreamed on Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform.
Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Jon Batiste, a New Orleans native, is scheduled to perform on the float during the parade.
