Louisiana State Police honored by Iota Master Chapter

Louisiana State Police Troop A received individually wrapped “treats” for their showcased commitment to the citizens they serve.
Lynda Smith, of Denham Springs, is the mother of Lieutenant Markus Smith, and presented this offering of thanks.
The Iota Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International donated these snacks as part of its KINDNESS Service Project. Troop A has consistently shown faithful service excellence as a law enforcement agency. They faithfully ensure the safety and security of the people through law enforcement, education, and other public safety services throughout the nine parishes, which covers over 6,000 highway miles.
