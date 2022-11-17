Louisiana State Police honored by Iota Master Chapter

Pictured from left are Master Trooper Russell Jones, Sgt. Kristian Lestage, Lieutenant Markus Smith, Lynda Smith (Iota Master Chapter member-Beta Sigma Phi), Lieutenant Joseph Nations, Sgt. Chad Crisentery, and Captain Aaron Marcelle, Troop A Commander.

 Photo submitted

Louisiana State Police Troop A received individually wrapped “treats” for their showcased commitment to the citizens they serve.

Lynda Smith, of Denham Springs, is the mother of Lieutenant Markus Smith, and presented this offering of thanks.

