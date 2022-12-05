Louisiana Tech University has announced graduates from its Fall 2022 commencement ceremonies held November 19.
Local graduates are listed below.
Denham Springs
Cora Lucille Bonewitz – Bachelor of Science
Brittany Hetrick – Bachelor of Science Health Informatics & Information Management
Navy Bryant Tedder – Bachelor of Science Mechanical Engineering
Dalton Walker Willis – Bachelor of Science Mechanical Engineering
Walker
Jenna R. Meadows – Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies
