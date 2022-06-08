Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech

 Chad Robertson Media/Shutterstock

Louisiana Tech University has announced graduates from its Spring 2022 commencement ceremonies held May 21.

Listed below are graduates from Livingston Parish:

Denham Springs

Nicholas Cobb - Bachelor of Science

Gabriel T. Collier - Bachelor of Science Mechanical Engineering

Grant C. Wilkinson - Bachelor of Science Construction Engineering Technology

Maurepas

Hannah Claire Delatte - Bachelor of Science Biomedical Engineering

Walker

Devin K. Cerame - Bachelor of Science Electrical Engineering

Ryan J. Torres - Master of Accountancy

