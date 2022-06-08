Louisiana Tech University has announced graduates from its Spring 2022 commencement ceremonies held May 21.
Listed below are graduates from Livingston Parish:
Denham Springs
Nicholas Cobb - Bachelor of Science
Gabriel T. Collier - Bachelor of Science Mechanical Engineering
Grant C. Wilkinson - Bachelor of Science Construction Engineering Technology
Maurepas
Hannah Claire Delatte - Bachelor of Science Biomedical Engineering
Walker
Devin K. Cerame - Bachelor of Science Electrical Engineering
Ryan J. Torres - Master of Accountancy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.