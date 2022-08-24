Louisiana Tech University has announced graduates from its Summer 2022 commencement ceremonies that were held Aug. 20.
Listed below are graduates from the Baton Rouge area:
Updated: August 24, 2022 @ 4:05 pm
Baker
-- Sharon Cooper Shabazz – Bachelor of Science Health Informatics & Information Management
Baton Rouge
-- Katherine C. Dawson – Graduate Certificate
-- Makayla Lapearl Edwards – Bachelor of Science
-- Riley P. Marcella – Bachelor of Science
-- Jarod L. Mardis – Bachelor of Science
-- Eleanor Elizabeth Meek – Master of Business Administration
-- Darla Elizabeth Shaler – Master of Business Administration
-- Harrison Bondi Walls – Bachelor of Science
Denham Springs
-- Hannah Howe McKeehan – Graduate Certificate
Gonzales
-- Crystal Levario – Bachelor of Science Medical Technology
Plaquemine
-- Haylee Marie Richard – Master of Business Administration
Prairieville
-- Alyssa Marie Braud – Graduate Certificate
-- Bailey Justice Catoire – Master of Business Administration
Zachary
-- Thai R. Alex – Bachelor of Science
-- Lauren Elizabeth Manuel – Master of Business Administration
