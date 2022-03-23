Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech University has announced the names of students on its Winter Quarter President’s and Dean’s honor lists.

Students whose names are followed by an asterisk earned recognition as members of the president’s honor list. That distinction signifies achievement of at least a 3.8 academic grade point average on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher), with no grade lower than a B.

To be eligible for the dean’s honor lists, a student is required to earn at least a 3.5 academic grade point average with no grade lower than a C on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher).

Courses yielding satisfactory/failure grades and courses audited do not count toward eligibility for either recognition. Only undergraduates with no incomplete grades are eligible to make either list.

Honor students are listed below by their hometowns, with all Louisiana students listed first by parish.

Honors students from Livingston Parish include the following:

Albany

Allie Elizabeth Smith

Denham Springs

Cora Lucille Bonewitz

Adam Peter Giarrusso*

Benjamin Walker Haley*

Brittany Hetrick

Kaylee Nichole Hibbard*

Ryan David McCoy

Daniel M. Otillio*

Logan Joseph Pertuis

Lawson Thomas Peters*

Korie P. Peyton*

Navy Bryant Tedder

Holden

Cori Michelle Allbritton*

Hope C. Bankston

Emma Francis Hutchinson*

Skylar Ann Kobitz

Livingston

Hayden Dayne Thigpen*

Maurepas

Rose Camille Emery*

Hunter M. Soulie

Springfield

Brandon Oubre*

Walker

Nicholas T. Duncan*

Sydni P. Seighman*

