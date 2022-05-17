The Louisiana Tech University College of Engineering and Science (COES) announced its 2022 outstanding juniors, seniors, and faculty at its annual crawfish boil, Spring Release.
Faculty and staff nominated outstanding students who were then selected by a special committee, while the junior and senior students voted for the outstanding faculty.
The students selected Dr. Bradley Cicciarelli, Distinguished Lecturer of Chemical Engineering, and Reginald Jeter, Program Chair and Professional-in-Residence of the Construction Engineering Technology, as the 2022 COES Outstanding Professors.
In addition to the outstanding juniors, seniors, and faculty selected by the faculty and students, the engineering honor society Tau Beta Pi selected Biomedical Engineering freshman Cynthia Langkamp from Spring, Texas, as the 2022 Engineering Freshman of the Year.
Spring Release is organized by the Engineering and Science Association, a student-led organization that includes all engineering and science undergraduate students. The Engineering and Science Association coordinates Engineering and Science Day, as well as GumboFest, the annual fall gumbo event, organization browsers, and Spring Release.
“These students exemplify the type of student that COES produces,” said Dr. Heath Tims, Associate Dean of Undergraduate Studies at the College of Engineering and Science.
“These students engage with the Louisiana Tech and COES communities, balancing their academics, involvement, and leadership to be successful stewards of the College of Engineering and Science. We are thankful for the contributions that they have made during their time here.”
The 2022 COES Outstanding Seniors and Juniors are listed below.
2022 Outstanding Seniors
-- Claire Dorsett (Mathematics, Slidell)
-- Tess Hamilton (Biomedical Engineering, Whitehouse, Texas)
-- Max Scott Broussard (Mechanical Engineering, Breaux Bridge)
-- Jacob Paul Adams (Biomedical Engineering, Jeanerette)
-- Morgan Haley Roque (Chemistry, Shreveport)
-- Jonathan Bass Konnovitch (Industrial Engineering, Bossier City)
-- Nathan Rowley (Electrical Engineering, Shreveport)
-- Thomas Schwartzenburg (Mathematics, Lexington Park, Maryland)
-- Carsyn Travis (Chemistry, Alexandria)
-- Brandon Vessel (Cyber Engineering, Ruston)
-- Kati Young (Chemistry, West Monroe)
-- Allison Kumler (Biomedical Engineering, Blairsville, Georgia)
-- Caroline Canatella (Chemical Engineering, Greenwood)
-- Claire Elitia Colley (Biomedical Engineering, Lake Charles)
-- Edward Louis Landry (Civil Engineering, Slidell)
-- Ryan Walker (Physics, Round Rock, Texas)
-- Rachel Marang (Construction Engineering Technology, Mooringsport)
2022 Outstanding Juniors
-- Avereigh Barras (Mechanical Engineering, Albany)
-- Benjamin Michael Butter (Biomedical Engineering, Hessmer)
-- Brady Duplessis (Chemical Engineering, St. Amant)
-- Julia Everett (Electrical Engineering, Portland, Arkansas)
-- Sophie Camille Fijneman (Industrial Engineering, Breda, Netherlands)
-- Jansen Edward Fiske Jones (Instrumentation and Control Systems Engineering Technology, Natchitoches)
-- Jackie LaBerteaux (Chemistry, Carencro)
-- Akeena Obaze (Chemistry, Dallas, Texas)
-- Timothy Oliver (Computer Science, Shreveport)
-- Gabriel Peterman (Nanosystems Engineering, Alexandria)
-- Daniel Prado (Biomedical Engineering, Zachary)
-- Noah Savoie (Civil Engineering, Mandeville)
-- Sofia Urbina (Biomedical Engineering, Eaton Rapids, Michigan)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.