LIVINGSTON -- Calling all local farmers.
The Livingston Parish Public Schools Child Nutrition Department will host a farmers meet and greet on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
The event is slated to begin at 9 a.m. at the central office, located at 13909 Florida Blvd. in Livingston. During the event, farmers and LPPS personnel will discuss and explore options for procurement of local produce for the 2019-20 school year.
For more information, contact Sommer Purvis, administrator of special programs, at (225) 686-4240 or via email at sommer.purvis@lpsb.org.
