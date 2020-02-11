LIVINGSTON -- Cooking matters, and two local entities are trying to show people just how much.
The LSU AgCenter and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank are teaming up for a free six-part cooking series for adults over the months of March and April.
The “Cooking Matters” series will take place at the LSU AgCenter’s office in Livingston, located at 20140 Iowa Street, with classes slated to be held from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesdays from March 4 through April 22.
Each course is team-taught by a volunteer chef and nutrition educator who will cover meal preparation, grocery shopping, food budgeting, and nutrition. This program is provided at no cost to the public, and sessions will be held March 4, March 18, March 25, April 1, April 15, and April 22.
According to a press release, the “Cooking Matters” series can help participants spend less time grocery shopping, make the best choices for the family, and plan easy meals while saving money.
For more information or to register, contact LSU AgCenter agent Layne Langley via email at lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu or by calling (225) 686-3020 by Friday, Feb. 21. Space is limited.
The community-based program is supported in part by Walmart.
