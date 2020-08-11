Have you been recently diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes or have had it for a while and have forgotten how to manage it? Are you not sure exactly what you should eat?
“Dining with Diabetes” is a program that helps adults at risk or with Type 2 diabetes learn how to manage their condition through meal planning, label reading and portion control.
The five-part educational series will be held virtually on August 17, 24, 31, and September 14. The date for a follow-up reunion class will be announced later. The online classes begin at 5:30 p.m. and last no more than 60-90 minutes per session.
The program will be conducted by Layne Langley, M.S., Area Nutrition Agent, with the LSU AgCenter and Dewana Bobo, Family Nurse Practitioner with the Daniel Clinic. Participants will receive all information discussed at each class including tools to help successfully manage their condition.
There is no cost to attend. The series is open to the public. Although free, pre-registration is required. Limited online class capacity is available.
You should plan to attend all five classes to get the information presented as each class is a different topic. Please call 225-635-3614 for more information and to be emailed the link to register. You may also visit our Facebook page West Feliciana Parish LSU AgCenter to register.
Registration ends on August 14.
Session dates and topics:
-- Monday, August 17 – Session 1 – What is Diabetes?
-- Monday, August 24– Session 2 – Carbohydrates and Sweeteners
-- Monday, August 31 – Session 3 – Fats and Sodium
-- Monday, September 14– Session 4 – Vitamins, Minerals and Fiber
-- Follow-up reunion – Guest speaker – Date will be announced
Those with questions may call Layne Langley at (225) 635-3614 or email her at lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu.
