LSU recently named students to its honors list for the fall 2022 semester.
Listed below are the Livingston Parish students named to the dean's list and president's honor roll:
Dean's List
College of Agriculture
Caroline A. Bull, Denham Springs
Alexis Brianna Covington, Walker
Gabryel Marie Duncan, Walker
Chloe Dupre, Denham Springs
Dylan Fontenot, Springfield
Miranda Logan, Denham Springs
Madeline Faith McCauley, Walker
Cassie Lynn Pritchard, Denham Springs
Josie Purvis, Albany
Madison P. Sibley, Denham Springs
Lillian Grace Waguespack, Denham Springs
College of Art and Design
Nicholas T. Arnold, Denham Springs
Angeline Fatima Araga Asa, Denham Springs
Avery Anthony Bergeron, Albany
Ethan Bergeron, Walker
Nicholas Budde, Denham Springs
Katie Marie Chemin, Denham Springs
Dawson K. Decker, Denham Springs
Rylie Fisher, Denham Springs
Braley N. Garafola, Denham Springs
Kade Harris, Denham Springs
Rebecca Lynn Hutto, Denham Springs
Alexis Lafleur, Walker
Hannah Joy Lockhart, Denham Springs
Darby B. Miller, Denham Springs
Hannah D. Mills, Denham Springs
Blake Andon Mitzimberg, Denham Springs
Natasha Ann Nelson, Denham Springs
Kate Pourcy, Walker
Chloe Paige Pultz, Denham Springs
Abby Selser, Walker
Leah Shiflet, Walker
College of Engineering
Cole Edward Aydell, Livingston
Bronson Grant Beck, Walker
Levy Franz T. Boo, Walker
Brandon Daniel Bull, Walker
Madison Claire Burdett, Livingston
Victoria Joyce Byrd, Denham Springs
Colton E. Cowsar, Livingston
Colburn Crenshaw, Denham Springs
Cameron G. Crochet, Denham Springs
James A. Demaree, Denham Springs
Noah Jeffers, Denham Springs
Andrew Larpenter, Springfield
Marian Kate Luzier, Walker
James Logan McMenis, Denham Springs
Nathan Rafael Muralles, Denham Springs
Trace Alexander Smith, Denham Springs
Luke Taylor, Denham Springs
Devin Duane Walker, Denham Springs
Cedric Jared Witkowski, Denham Springs
Jingjing Yang, Denham Springs
College of Human Sciences & Education
Morgan E. Averette, Denham Springs
Slade Paul Bercegeay, Maurepas
Ethan David Bordelon, Denham Springs
Amanda Lea Bueche, Maurepas
Savannah Elizabeth Bull, Walker
Mary Grace Byers, Denham Springs
Bailey Marie Darbonne, Denham Springs
Brielle Knox Denton, Denham Springs
Summer L. Didier, Denham Springs
Amber L. Fanguy, Livingston
Callie Anne Hardy, Livingston
Isabella Josephine Haydu, Walker
Samantha Olivier McClendon, Denham Springs
Ainsley Paige Nunneley, Denham Springs
Brianna Saltzman, Denham Springs
Aron Francis Gabriel Balle Tapalla, Denham Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Madeleine L. Aime, Walker
Ainsley G. Barker, Denham Springs
Gage Alexander Belcher, Walker
Dawson Blount, Springfield
Julia Alane Boulton, Denham Springs
Aimee Lynn Castleberry, Livingston
Trevor J. Chapman, Denham Springs
Megan L. Dakroub, Albany
Emily Kate Davison, Denham Springs
Matthew J. Delaney, Denham Springs
Jamie Brooke Elenbaas, Denham Springs
Bryce Joseph Felps, Springfield
Alanna M. Fitzpatrick, Denham Springs
Lori Williams Goolsby, Denham Springs
James Allen Gould, III, Denham Springs
Codie Leigh Hicks, Denham Springs
Leslie Lively, Denham Springs
Sara Anne Martin, Denham Springs
Juan M. Martinez Navarro, Denham Springs
Lisa Nguyen, Denham Springs
Christopher Bryan Ortego, Denham Springs
Jordan M. Pool, Walker
Andrew Robert Rippel, Denham Springs
Koree Maree Ryan, Denham Springs
Blake Matthew Schubert, Denham Springs
Bailey A. Scott, Denham Springs
Morgan Claire Smith, Denham Springs
Savanah Stafford, Walker
Alexis Michele Sutton, Denham Springs
Julianna R. Talbot, Denham Springs
Madelyn Rose Vaughn, Denham Springs
Lauren Ann Yuill
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Ethan D. Barker, Denham Springs
Peyton E. Berry, Walker
Caitlin Church, Denham Springs
Shane Bryant Demars, Walker
Allison Elise DePriest, Albany
Kaylee M. Galeano, Denham Springs
Abigail Angelle Huey, Walker
Dawson S. Redd, Denham Springs
Victoria L. Seeger, Denham Springs
Madison Elaine Williams, Denham Springs
College of Science
Brandon A. Banh, Walker
Samantha C. Bishop, Denham Springs
Regan Kate Czarnecki, Denham Springs
Julia Elizabeth Desmarais, Denham Springs
William Johnson Egan, Denham Spgs
William J. Frazier, Denham Springs
Anthony Thomas Grant, Denham Springs
Megan Elise Graphia, Denham Springs
Chloe Brianne Gray, Denham Springs
Whitney James, Denham Springs
Emily M. Kearley, Denham Springs
Molly Marissa Malarcher, Denham Springs
Trey W. Martin, Springfield
Payton Michelle Milton, Denham Springs
Hira Muzaffar, Livingston
Jared Rodrigue, Denham Springs
Lauren E. Rogers, Denham Springs
Emily K. Seighman, Walker
Amanda Spence, Denham Springs
Ronald Everett Steed, Denham Springs
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Damien P. Batchelor, Denham Springs
Bethany Hannah Castille, Denham Springs
Carly Noel Cruise, Denham Springs
Taylor Renee Delaney, Denham Springs
Olivia C. Durbin, Denham Springs
Megan Aydana MacMillan, Livingston
Madison N. McCormick, Denham Springs
Paige Elizabeth Milton, Denham Springs
Ryan Philippe, Denham Springs
Emma Tassin, Denham Springs
Sophia Isabella Torres, Denham Springs
Manship School of Mass Communication
Brianna N. Allen, Denham Springs
Hailey E. Darnielle, Denham Springs
Emily Lane Kolb, Denham Springs
Isabella G. Matthews, Denham Springs
Riley Paige Mayeux, Denham Springs
Schuyler Marie Olson, Denham Springs
Spencer Verret, Denham Springs
University College Center for Advising & Counseling
Kameron J Aime, Maurepas
Hans Vaughn Cohran, Denham Springs
Josie Alaine Dean, Denham Springs
Matthew Ronald Ding, Denham Springs
Hailey Renee Hairford, Denham Springs
Keegan Christopher Mayeux, Denham Springs
Jase Benard McDonald, Denham Springs
Nicholas R. Raetzsch, Denham Springs
University College Center for Freshman Year
Virginia Ard, Walker
Jonathan Henry Baio, Jr, Denham Springs
Presley Noel Berry, Denham Springs
Brayden Richard Blackburn, Denham Springs
Jared Terrell Browning, Denham Springs
Rachel L. Bueche, Denham Springs
Mya Cate Calmes, Denham Springs
Alexander B. Colwart, Walker
Cameron Troy Crooks, Denham Springs
Brianna Laurelle Daigle, Denham Springs
Dusty J. Diez, Denham Springs
Connor W. Dunn, Denham Springs
Julia Haynes Durbin, Denham Springs
Stephanie Espinoza, Denham Springs
Robert Eugene Ferrell, III, Denham Springs
Tremare D. Franklin, Denham Springs
Ezra Blaze Ganaway, Denham Springs
Connor Wade Gardner, Denham Springs
Dominic Anthony Graphia, Denham Springs
Rebecca Lynn Gros, Denham Springs
Jack J. Guidry, Denham Springs
Hannah Marie Hudnall, Denham Springs
Alyssa Lanae Hughes, Denham Springs
Madelynn Nicole Johnston, Denham Springs
Carson Jones, Walker
Sydney Grace Junot, Denham Springs
Grace Louise Kearley, Denham Springs
Corey Keller, Denham Springs
Sydney Lynn Lawson, Walker
Alexandra Grace Layfield, Walker
Madden Major, Denham Springs
Katlin E. Matthews, Denham Springs
Molly McMaster, Denham Springs
Camille E. Michel, Denham Springs
Erica Leah Murkowski, Denham Springs
Kaitlyn Ngoc Nhi Nguyen, Denham Springs
Jackson Beck Pemberton, Denham Springs
Olivia G. Prescott, Walker
Makenna E. Quick, Denham Springs
Khalynn Arieona Rodgers, Denham Springs
Bryce A. Rogowski, Walker
Madison E. Rowlen, Walker
Sofia Sartori
Tyler J. Smiley, Denham Springs
Haleigh A. Stewart, Denham Springs
Renee Shelby Stokes, Denham Springs
Angelena Maria Tranchina, French Settlement
Andres Enrrique Vega, Walker
Reagan Welch, Denham Springs
Ryan Olivia Welch, Denham Springs
Caleb P. Woods, Springfield
Emily Caroline Wroten, Denham Springs
President's Honor Roll
College of Agriculture
Peyton Estelle Gautreaux, Walker
Allison Nicole Hoang, Denham Springs
Emily Steagall, Denham Springs
College of Art and Design
Abbey Elizabeth Barbay, Denham Springs
Victoria Troi Boyle, Walker
Alyssa P. Holden, Denham Springs
Kiah Kelilah Lewis, Denham Springs
Ian M. Sumrall, Denham Springs
Cassidy C. Whitted, Denham Springs
College of Engineering
Ethan Cannon Cooper, Denham Springs
Sadie Forbes, Denham Springs
James Nicholas Mills, Denham Springs
Huy D. Nguyen, Denham Springs
Austin Montgomery Taylor, Denham Springs
College of Human Sciences & Education
Jennifer Lynn Cook, Denham Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Laura Elizabeth Cox, Livingston
Kara Rheanne Gary, Denham Springs
Hannah Elizabeth Populus, Denham Springs
Hannah Elizabeth Rodrigue, Denham Springs
Erin Katherine West, Walker
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Austin Gregory Avant, Denham Springs
Makaylee Dezer'ra Secrest, Denham Springs
College of Science
Cade Riley Canepa, Denham Springs
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Hall, Denham Springs
Hannah Hartmann, Denham Springs
Ella Jane Otken, Denham Springs
Karlie Olivia Pinion, Walker
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Justin Lane Brose, Denham Springs
Grace E. Cambre, Denham Springs
Hayden Distefano, Denham Springs
Christian M. Fritz, Denham Springs
Camryn Angelle LeBlanc, Denham Springs
Madison Lee Wagner, Denham Springs
Manship School of Mass Communication
Ava Elizabeth Borskey, Maurepas
Courtlin Olivia Long, Walker
University College Center for Advising & Counseling
Justin Green, Denham Springs
University College Center for Freshman Year
Dillon Thomas Ahlf, Denham Springs
Dylan Jacob Armstrong, Denham Springs
Claire Elizabeth Dean, Denham Springs
Emma DeLee, Denham Springs
Ca'Myria Jenae Holliday, Denham Springs
Matthew James Larpenter, Springfield
Sidney S. Mayeux, Denham Springs
Joel McKinley Penalber, Holden
Vincent Dinh Pham, Denham Springs
Matthew N. Rotolo, Denham Springs
Zachary James Schubert, Denham Springs
Eric Graham Selser, Walker
Brady Layne Vidrine, Walker
