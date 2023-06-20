LSU recently named students to its honors lists for the spring 2023 semester.
Listed below are the Livingston Parish students named to the dean’s list and president’s honor roll:
Dean’s List
College of the Coast & Environment
Travis R. Pasquier, Livingston
College of Agriculture
Alexis Brianna Covington, Walker
Gabryel Marie Duncan, Walker
Chloe Dupre, Denham Springs
Dylan Fontenot, Springfield
Peyton Estelle Gautreaux, Walker
Ashlynn Marie Jerome, Denham Springs
Sophie Kate LeBlanc, Denham Springs
Cassie Lynn Pritchard, Denham Springs
College of Art & Design
Angeline Fatima Araga Asa, Denham Springs
Katie Marie Chemin, Denham Springs
Michael L. Creel, Denham Springs
Dawson K. Decker, Denham Springs
Rylie Fisher, Denham Springs
Kade Harris, Denham Springs
Rebecca Lynn Hutto, Denham Springs
Corey Keller, Denham Springs
Kiah Kelilah Lewis, Denham Springs
Hannah Joy Lockhart, Denham Springs
Kensy Menocal, Walker
Darby B. Miller, Denham Springs
Hannah D. Mills, Denham Springs
Natasha Ann Nelson, Denham Springs
Brooke Nicole Ransome, Denham Springs
Cameron R. Restivo, Denham Springs
Abby Selser, Walker
Leah Shiflet, Walker
Anna Elizabeth Slack, Denham Springs
Cassidy C. Whitted, Denham Springs
College of Engineering
Daniel Eustorgio Alday, Maurepas
Aaron M. Aucoin, Livingston
Cole Edward Aydell, Livingston
Zachary Ladner Braswell, Denham Springs
Collin Bueche, Denham Springs
Brandon Daniel Bull, Walker
Ethan Cannon Cooper, Denham Springs
Colton E. Cowsar, Livingston
Colburn Crenshaw, Denham Springs
Dalton Davis Diez, Denham Springs
Ray Alexander Fann, Denham Springs
Colby Jay Faust, Denham Springs
Robert Eugene Ferrell, III, Denham Springs
Parker Giering, Denham Springs
Chloe Brianne Gray, Denham Springs
Alexander L. Harris, Denham Springs
John B. Hudnall, Denham Springs
Noah Jeffers, Denham Springs
Tyler James King, Denham Springs
Matthew James Larpenter, Springfield
Brock Easton Magee, Denham Springs
Keegan Christopher Mayeux, Denham Springs
Ethan Kelly Mixon, Springfield
Mark C. Moody, Albany
John J. Mooney, Denham Springs
Nathan Rafael Muralles, Denham Springs
Huy D. Nguyen, Denham Springs
Avery Olinde, Walker
Bryce Alexander Olivier, Denham Springs
Vincent Dinh Pham, Denham Springs
Harold Ray Robinson, III, Denham Springs
Zachary James Schubert, Denham Springs
Trace Alexander Smith, Denham Springs
Jared Russell Suprun, Denham Springs
Luke Taylor, Denham Springs
Devin Duane Walker, Denham Springs
Cedric Jared Witkowski, Denham Springs
College of Human Sciences & Education
Morgan E. Averette, Denham Springs
Kaley Alexis Baronne, Denham Springs
Kaylynn Michelle Broussard, Maurepas
Amanda Lea Bueche, Maurepas
Savannah Elizabeth Bull, Walker
Jennifer Lynn Cook, Denham Springs
Bailey Marie Darbonne, Denham Springs
Josie Alaine Dean, Denham Springs
Brielle Knox Denton, Denham Springs
Summer L. Didier, Denham Springs
Callie Anne Hardy, Livingston
Isabella Josephine Haydu, Walker
Aubree Elizabeth Lavergne, Springfield
Samantha Olivier McClendon, Denham Springs
Ainsley Nunneley, Denham Springs
Susannah Smith, Denham Springs
Collin H. Turner, Denham Springs
Matthew J. Wallace, Denham Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Dillon Thomas Ahlf, Denham Springs
Madeleine L. Aime, Walker
William Joseph Andrepont, Denham Springs
Ainsley G. Barker, Denham Springs
Claire Audrey Button, Denham Springs
Maggie Elizabeth Callender, Walker
Trevor J. Chapman, Denham Springs
Cameron Troy Crooks, Denham Springs
Brianna Laurelle Daigle, Denham Springs
Megan L. Dakroub, Albany
Emily Kate Davison, Denham Springs
Claire Elizabeth Dean, Denham Springs
Matthew J. Delaney, Denham Springs
Colin C. Dickerson, Denham Springs
Jamie Brooke Elenbaas, Denham Springs
Bryce Joseph Felps, Springfield
Alanna M. Fitzpatrick, Denham Springs
Grace Annabelle Hooper, Denham Springs
Hannah Marie Hudnall, Denham Springs
Carlie Rae Jackson, Walker
Jacey L. Jacobsen, Denham Springs
Isabella Jade Johnson, Springfield
Leslie Lively, Denham Springs
Sara Anne Martin, Denham Springs
Juan M. Martinez Navarro, Denham Springs
Callie Elizabeth O'Neal, Denham Springs
Jackson Beck Pemberton, Denham Springs
Emily Brooks Reedy, Denham Springs
Hannah Elizabeth Rodrigue, Denham Springs
Madison E. Rowlen, Walker
Blake Matthew Schubert, Denham Springs
Morgan Claire Smith, Denham Springs
Savanah Stafford, Walker
Alyssa Brooke Stevison, Denham Springs
Renee Shelby Stokes, Denham Springs
Madelyn Rose Vaughn, Denham Springs
Erin Katherine West, Walker
Mckenzie Claire Yates, Denham Springs
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Peyton E. Berry, Walker
Abigail Angelle Huey, Walker
Makaylee Dezer'ra Secrest, Denham Springs
Victoria L. Seeger, Denham Springs
College of Science
Brayden Richard Blackburn, Denham Springs
Trevor Anthony Caruso, Denham Springs
Regan Kate Czarnecki, Denham Springs
Julia Elizabeth Desmarais, Denham Springs
William Johnson Egan, Denham Spgs
Anthony Thomas Grant, Denham Springs
Emily M. Kearley, Denham Springs
Kaden Gage Keller, Denham Springs
Sydney Lynn Lawson, Walker
Molly Marissa Malarcher, Denham Springs
Hira Muzaffar, Livingston
Ella Jane Otken, Denham Springs
Kaylee Ann Pendergrass, Denham Springs
Starlyn Mae Pickett, Walker
Emily K. Seighman, Walker
Ronald Everett Steed, III, Denham Springs
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Avery Lane Archer, Walker
Taylor Renee Delaney, Denham Springs
Matthew Ronald Ding, Denham Springs
Christian M. Fritz, Denham Springs
Hailey Renee Hairford, Denham Springs
Lindyn Rachelle Landry, Walker
Megan Aydana MacMillan, Livingston
Jase Benard Mcdonald, Denham Springs
Paige Elizabeth Milton, Denham Springs
Ryan Philippe, Denham Springs
Sophia Isabella Torres, Denham Springs
Manship School of Mass Communication
Lauryn Bowman, Denham Springs
Zenovia A. Gray, Denham Springs
Justin Green, Denham Springs
Emily Lane Kolb, Denham Springs
Courtlin Olivia Long, Walker
Spencer Verret, Denham Springs
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Courtney N. Molieri, Denham Springs
Camren C. Monson, Walker
Kaydin Morgan, Denham Springs
Erica Leah Murkowski, Denham Springs
Joel McKinley Penalber, Holden
Lynn A. Phan, Denham Springs
Emily Caroline Wroten, Denham Springs
University College Center for Freshman Year
Jonathan Henry Baio, Jr., Denham Springs
Presley Noel Berry, Denham Springs
Brennan M. Boeneke, Maurepas
Kenley Marie Boudreaux, Denham Springs
Madison Claire Brignac, Livingston
Jared Terrell Browning, Denham Springs
Mya Cate Calmes, Denham Springs
Cameron G. Cutrer, Denham Springs
Alexander Enrique Hinostroza, Albany
Alyssa Lanae Hughes, Denham Springs
Sophie Elizabeth Inman, Walker
Madelynn Nicole Johnston, Denham Springs
Carson Jones, Walker
Grace Louise Kearley, Denham Springs
Ali Noel Kennedy, Walker
Madelyn J. Labauve, Denham Springs
Alexandra Grace Layfield, Walker
Sidney S. Mayeux, Denham Springs
Camille E. Michel, Denham Springs
Kaitlyn Ngoc Nhi Nguyen, Denham Springs
Isabella G. Robert, Walker
Bryce A. Rogowski, Walker
Matthew N. Rotolo, Denham Springs
Maison Ryan Schafer, Denham Springs
President’s Honor Roll
College of Agriculture
Allison Nicole Hoang, Denham Springs
Miranda Logan, Denham Springs
Josie Purvis, Albany
Emily Steagall, Denham Springs
College of Art & Design
Abbey Elizabeth Barbay, Denham Springs
Victoria Troi Boyle, Walker
Alyssa P. Holden, Denham Springs
Madeline Grace Scannell, Denham Springs
Ian M. Sumrall, Denham Springs
College of Engineering
Kahner Noelle Boyer, Denham Springs
Sadie Forbes, Denham Springs
Andrew Larpenter, Springfield
James Nicholas Mills, Denham Springs
Austin Montgomery Taylor, Denham Springs
Brady Layne Vidrine, Walker
College of Human Sciences & Education
Aron Francis Gabriel Balle Tapalla, Denham Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Dawson Blount, Springfield
Jess A. Burroughs, Denham Springs
Laura Elizabeth Cox, Livingston
Emma DeLee, Denham Springs
Kara Rheanne Gary, Denham Springs
CaMyria Jenae Holliday, Denham Springs
Hannah Elizabeth Populus, Denham Springs
Koree Maree Ryan, Denham Springs
Allison L. Shupe, Denham Springs
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Juan Cecchini, Denham Springs
College of Science
Brandon A Banh, Walker
William J. Frazier, Denham Springs
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Hall, Denham Springs
Hannah Hartmann, Denham Springs
Elizabeth M. Hilton, Denham Springs
Sydney Grace Junot, Denham Springs
Jared Rodrigue, Denham Springs
Lauren E Rogers, Denham Springs
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Grace E. Cambre, Denham Springs
Hayden Distefano, Denham Springs
Camryn Angelle LeBlanc, Denham Springs
Manship School of Mass Communication
Ava Elizabeth Borskey, Maurepas
Rowen Johnson, Denham Springs
University College Center for Freshman Year
Dylan Jacob Armstrong, Denham Springs
Austin Gregory Avant, Denham Springs
Alexander B. Colwart, Walker
Connor Wade Gardner, Denham Springs
Rebecca Lynn Gros, Denham Springs
Molly McMaster, Denham Springs
Makenna E. Quick, Denham Springs
Blaze M. Restivo, Denham Springs
Paulina Torres
Ryleigh Marie Volland, Denham Springs
