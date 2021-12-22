LSU summer commencement 2021

The summer graduating class was awarded 969 degrees, representing the most degrees ever awarded during a summer session in LSU history.

 Photo by Eddy Perez (LSU)

LSU recognized 1,971 graduates at the university’s 306th commencement exercises on Friday, Dec. 17.

Of that total, 43 are from Livingston Parish, including one who graduated Summa Cum Laude and received LSU’s University Medal and two who graduated Cum Laude.

The 1,971 degrees awarded is a new record for LSU’s fall graduation. In addition, the university awarded the most degrees to female, African American, Asian and Hispanic students ever during a fall semester. LSU also saw the most degrees ever awarded to veteran students.

The fall graduating class represented 54 Louisiana parishes, 44 states and 49 foreign countries. Women made up 56.11 percent of the class, and men made up 43.89 percent. The youngest graduates were 20, while the oldest was 72 years old.

The 1,971 total graduates are made up of 1,259 students who received bachelor’s degrees; 515 who received master’s degrees; 69 who received education specialist or graduate certificates; 93 who received a Ph.D.; two who received a Doctor of Musical Arts degree; and 33 who received a post-baccalaureate certificate. Also, 25 LSU employees were among those who received degrees this fall.

One-hundred and seventy-four students graduated with honors, including 11 students who received the University Medal for graduating with the highest undergraduate grade-point average in the class.

Listed below are the graduates from Livingston Parish.

College of the Coast and Environment

Aaron O’Neal Mixon, Springfield

College of Agriculture

Abigail Elizabeth Gunby, Denham Springs

Taylor M. Watts, French Settlement

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Bailey S. Coleman, Denham Springs

Madeleine Jane Desmarais, Denham Springs

Ariyana C. Perkins, Denham Springs

Sidney L. Vanosdell, Walker

College of Engineering

Jacob Ryan Clark, Watson

Sarah Elizabeth Mitchell, Denham Springs

Regan Amelia Newsom, Livingston

Nathan Lyle Penalber, Holden

Katie Ann Pilgrim, Albany

Elijah Dylan Taylor, Livingston

Paige Lorraine Vige, Denham Springs (Cum Laude)

Mindy M. Zanovec, Denham Springs

College of Human Sciences & Education

Kyle Mikail Alain, Denham Springs

Maryssa Delayne Corkern, Watson

Nik Kalaj, Denham Springs

Emily Kaitlin Lively, Denham Springs

Eugene Benedict Nardo, Denham Springs (Cum Laude)

Cameron Blaire Seals, Watson

Carl Glenn St. Cyr, Denham Springs

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Daniel Henderson Ayres, Denham Springs

Kaylin Brooke Cooper, Denham Springs

Brittany Ann Diez, Livingston

Nathan Tyler Hodge, Albany

Matthieu Aiden McIntosh, Walker

Brennan B. Poole, Denham Springs

Kayla Anne Spearman, Walker (Summa Cum Laude)

Manship School of Mass Communication

Chloe Anjel Cain, Walker

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Austin Thomas Noto, Walker

College of Science

Julia Taylor Browning, Denham Springs

Sophia Jean Galbo, Denham Springs

Samantha Shae Lathan, Watson

Lisa Marie Mancil, Walker

Elizabeth E. Stewart, Denham Springs

Manon Elizabeth Vicknair, French Settlement

Graduate School

Master's

Kaanan Marie Fugler, Denham Springs

Bradley Michael Meyers, Denham Springs

Jolene Grace Naquin, Denham Springs

Jolene Grace Naquin, Denham Springs

Keri Devilynn Pertuit, Albany

Doctorate

Carondalette C. Turner, Walker

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.