LSU recognized 1,971 graduates at the university’s 306th commencement exercises on Friday, Dec. 17.
Of that total, 43 are from Livingston Parish, including one who graduated Summa Cum Laude and received LSU’s University Medal and two who graduated Cum Laude.
The 1,971 degrees awarded is a new record for LSU’s fall graduation. In addition, the university awarded the most degrees to female, African American, Asian and Hispanic students ever during a fall semester. LSU also saw the most degrees ever awarded to veteran students.
The fall graduating class represented 54 Louisiana parishes, 44 states and 49 foreign countries. Women made up 56.11 percent of the class, and men made up 43.89 percent. The youngest graduates were 20, while the oldest was 72 years old.
The 1,971 total graduates are made up of 1,259 students who received bachelor’s degrees; 515 who received master’s degrees; 69 who received education specialist or graduate certificates; 93 who received a Ph.D.; two who received a Doctor of Musical Arts degree; and 33 who received a post-baccalaureate certificate. Also, 25 LSU employees were among those who received degrees this fall.
One-hundred and seventy-four students graduated with honors, including 11 students who received the University Medal for graduating with the highest undergraduate grade-point average in the class.
Listed below are the graduates from Livingston Parish.
College of the Coast and Environment
Aaron O’Neal Mixon, Springfield
College of Agriculture
Abigail Elizabeth Gunby, Denham Springs
Taylor M. Watts, French Settlement
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Bailey S. Coleman, Denham Springs
Madeleine Jane Desmarais, Denham Springs
Ariyana C. Perkins, Denham Springs
Sidney L. Vanosdell, Walker
College of Engineering
Jacob Ryan Clark, Watson
Sarah Elizabeth Mitchell, Denham Springs
Regan Amelia Newsom, Livingston
Nathan Lyle Penalber, Holden
Katie Ann Pilgrim, Albany
Elijah Dylan Taylor, Livingston
Paige Lorraine Vige, Denham Springs (Cum Laude)
Mindy M. Zanovec, Denham Springs
College of Human Sciences & Education
Kyle Mikail Alain, Denham Springs
Maryssa Delayne Corkern, Watson
Nik Kalaj, Denham Springs
Emily Kaitlin Lively, Denham Springs
Eugene Benedict Nardo, Denham Springs (Cum Laude)
Cameron Blaire Seals, Watson
Carl Glenn St. Cyr, Denham Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Daniel Henderson Ayres, Denham Springs
Kaylin Brooke Cooper, Denham Springs
Brittany Ann Diez, Livingston
Nathan Tyler Hodge, Albany
Matthieu Aiden McIntosh, Walker
Brennan B. Poole, Denham Springs
Kayla Anne Spearman, Walker (Summa Cum Laude)
Manship School of Mass Communication
Chloe Anjel Cain, Walker
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Austin Thomas Noto, Walker
College of Science
Julia Taylor Browning, Denham Springs
Sophia Jean Galbo, Denham Springs
Samantha Shae Lathan, Watson
Lisa Marie Mancil, Walker
Elizabeth E. Stewart, Denham Springs
Manon Elizabeth Vicknair, French Settlement
Graduate School
Master's
Kaanan Marie Fugler, Denham Springs
Bradley Michael Meyers, Denham Springs
Jolene Grace Naquin, Denham Springs
Keri Devilynn Pertuit, Albany
Doctorate
Carondalette C. Turner, Walker
