LSU awarded 1,039 degrees to graduates at the university’s 311th commencement exercises held Friday, Aug. 11.
That is the highest-ever number of degrees awarded during a summer commencement, topping the previous record of 969 graduates in summer 2021.
The summer graduating class represents 48 Louisiana parishes, 48 states and 39 countries. Women comprise 58.61 percent of the class, and men comprise 41.39 percent. The youngest graduate is 19, while the oldest is 63 years old. Among the graduates are 32 LSU employees.
“In addition to being our largest graduating class ever, we are graduating more women, African American and Hispanic students than any summer graduation class in LSU history. It is an honor for me to stand before you to celebrate your academic mastery,” said LSU President William F. Tate IV.
Graduates receive a digital version of their diplomas on graduation day—inspired by the diploma awarded to students in 1899-- along with a diploma cover. Printed diplomas will be shipped to graduates.
This summer, 22 students graduated with honors, including one student who received the University Medal for graduating with the highest undergraduate grade-point average in the class.
Listed below are the graduates from Livingston Parish.
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Ryan Philippe, Denham Springs
Sydney Rene Taylor, Livingston
College of Human Sciences & Education
Aleah Nicole Azar, Walker
Amanda Lea Bueche, Watson
An'Tajha J. Degray, Walker
Lisa Brianna Etheridge, Walker
Chloe' Andereson Nolan, Watson
Matthew J. Wallace, Denham Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Aidin Arasteh, Denham Springs
Amelia Claire Dean, Denham Springs
Jordan Nicole Harris, Denham Springs
Trevor Bryce Martin, Springfield
Courtney Lynn Prudhomme, Springfield
Alyssa Brooke Stevison (Summa Cum Laude), Denham Springs
Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School
Aimee Maria Ardonne, Denham Springs
Kayla Anne Spearman, Denham Springs
Madeline Spearman Blocker, Walker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.