LSU awarded 1,805 degrees to graduates at the university’s 309th commencement exercises on Friday, Dec. 16.
Of that total, 49 honorees are from Livingston Parish.
The fall graduating class represents 44 Louisiana parishes, 43 states, and 41 countries. Women comprise 55.24 percent of the class, and men comprise 44.76 percent. The youngest graduates are 21, while the oldest is 68 years old.
Every degree candidate’s name was called individually at separate ceremonies for each college held at various locations on campus.
The LSU Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College graduated 17 students who earned College Honors or Upper Division Honors distinctions. These students participated in a specific honors program and successfully completed and defended an undergraduate thesis. One local student was honored: Marian Kate Luzier (Walker), B.S.Ch.E Chemical Engineering.
Listed below are the LSU graduates from Livingston Parish:
College of Art & Design
Moon Amick, Denham Springs
E. J. Ourso College of Science
Justin Lane Brose, Denham Springs
Savannah C. Carter, Denham Springs
Bailey Taylor Chiquet, Denham Springs
Austan P. Hood, Denham Springs
Cade M. McKinnis, Denham Springs
Shivani Naresh Patel, Denham Springs
Emma Elizabeth Tassin, Denham Springs
College of Engineering
Riley H. Bell-Silessi, Denham Springs
Victoria Joyce Byrd, Denham Springs
Layton Thomas Crawford, Denham Springs
James Alexander Demaree, Denham Springs
Chandler Scott Dunn, Walker
Jared Paul Kitto, Denham Springs
Jarad LeBlanc, Denham Springs
Marian Kate Luzier, Walker (Cum Laude)
Joshua L. Siegel, Denham Springs
Joshua Elijah Toche, Denham Springs
Blake Matthew Watson, Walker
Justin Watts, Watson (Cum Laude)
Nicholas Smith Zewe, Denham Springs
College of Human Sciences & Education
Andre J. Claudio, Denham Springs
Emily Janah DeLaune, Denham Springs
Watson Stuart Farber, Denham Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Cameron Lane Bond, Denham Springs
Jonah Lynn Carpenter, Denham Springs
Lori Williams Goolsby, Denham Springs
Alaina Danielle Griffin, Watson
Codie L. Hicks, Denham Springs
Jilyan Ann King, Denham Springs (Magna Cum Laude)
Patrick Dunlap Mack, Denham Springs
Katelyn Marie Mclin, Livingston
Andrew Robert Rippel, Denham Springs
Manship School of Mass Communication
Ryleigh M. Goodwin, Denham Springs
Schuyler Marie Olson, Denham Springs
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Robert Taylor Berry, Denham Springs
College of Science
Ashley Gouedy Dantzler, Denham Springs
Caleb Scott Derrickson, Livingston (Magna Cum Laude)
Aiyanna D. McGowan, Denham Springs
Victor Emmanuel Morales, Walker
Karlie Olivia Pinion, Walker (Summa Cum Laude)
Celine L. Rodriguez, Denham Springs
Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School
Master's
Krista Courter Baehr, Denham Springs
Logan Jules Dykes, Walker
Bryce Michelle Gilbert, Denham Springs
Scott Ambrose Kleinpeter, Walker
Bethany Laura Lawson, Walker
Presley Jade Wascom, Watson
Doctorate
Michael Eugene McKey Jr., Denham Springs
