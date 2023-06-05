LSU campus

LSU campus

 Photo by LSU

LSU awarded 4,514 degrees to graduates at the university’s 310th commencement exercises on May 19.

The spring graduating class represents 58 Louisiana parishes, 49 states and 63 countries. Women comprise 59.11 percent of the class, and men comprise 40.89 percent. The youngest graduates are 19, while the oldest is 72 years old. Among the graduates are 34 LSU employees. In addition, the university awarded the most degrees to Hispanic or Latino and Asian students ever during a spring semester.

