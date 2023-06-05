LSU awarded 4,514 degrees to graduates at the university’s 310th commencement exercises on May 19.
The spring graduating class represents 58 Louisiana parishes, 49 states and 63 countries. Women comprise 59.11 percent of the class, and men comprise 40.89 percent. The youngest graduates are 19, while the oldest is 72 years old. Among the graduates are 34 LSU employees. In addition, the university awarded the most degrees to Hispanic or Latino and Asian students ever during a spring semester.
Graduates receive a digital version of their diploma inspired by the diploma awarded to students in 1899, on graduation day, along with a diploma cover. Printed diplomas will be shipped to graduates.
Every degree candidate’s name is called individually at separate ceremonies for each college held at various locations on campus on Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20.
This spring, 217 students graduated with honors, including 73 students who received the University Medal for graduating with the highest undergraduate grade-point averages in the class.
The LSU Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College graduated 99 students who earned College Honors or Upper Division Honors distinctions. These students participated in a specific honors program and successfully completed and defended an undergraduate thesis.
The Center for Community Engagement, Learning and Leadership, or CCELL, in conjunction with LSU Campus Life, is pleased to announce 26 seniors will graduate with the Engaged Citizen distinction for Spring 2023, the program's largest cohort to date. Collectively, the Spring 2023 graduates have earned 402 service-learning credit hours and have volunteered approximately 3,340 hours across their local and global communities during their academic tenure at LSU.
This semester, 84 graduates across eight colleges were awarded the LSU Distinguished Communicator Award. This is the largest class of Distinguished Communicator graduates to date. Recipients of this honor are outstanding writers and speakers, with a strong command of visual literacy and technological communication. They have earned high GPAs in their communication-intensive courses throughout their baccalaureate years, sought one-on-one mentorships with faculty and have built websites that display their communication competencies and professional talents, both in and beyond the classroom.
The LSU Athletics Department, the Tiger Athletic Foundation, the National L Club and the Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes on Thursday, May 18, honored its class of graduating seniors and graduate students at “The Tribute” in the Lawton Room of Tiger Stadium.
Fifteen graduates were recognized during the Spring ROTC Commissioning Ceremony on Thursday, May 18, in the LSU Student Union Theater. Lt. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth, Kan., served as keynote speaker for the ceremony and gave the commissioning oath.
Listed below are the LSU graduates from Livingston Parish:
College of the Coast & Environment
Alise Cameron Ellison, Denham Springs
College of Agriculture
Kaitlyn Paige Boutwell, Denham Springs
Chloie Nicole Coxe, Denham Springs
Cassie Lynn Curtis, Denham Springs
Peyton Estelle Gautreaux, Walker
Breanna Marie Mire, Denham Springs
Josie Lea Purvis, Albany
Lillian Faith Sanders-Jackson, Denham Springs
Emily Dyan Steagall, Denham Springs
College of Art & Design
Kensy Menocal Almendarez, Walker
Nicholas Joseph Budde, Watson
Katie Marie Chemin, Denham Springs
Alexis Lynn Lafleur, Walker
Hannah Joy Lockhart, Denham Springs
Darby Blanche Miller, Denham Springs
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Cody Bunch, Holden
Cade Carver, Walker
Bethany Hannah Castille, Denham Springs
Blair Madeline Clary, Denham Springs
Halen James Cox, Denham Springs
Brooke Ellzey, Livingston
Sydney Marie Forbes, Denham Springs
Christian M. Fritz, Denham Springs
Megan MacMillan, Livingston
Madison Nicole McCormick, Denham Springs
Sophia Isabella Torres, Denham Springs
Peyton Watson, Walker
College of Engineering
Devin Paul Averett, Denham Springs
Cole Edward Aydell, French Settlement
Carley Shea Bajon, Denham Springs
Collin Joseph Bueche, Denham Springs
Brandon Daniel Bull, Walker
AnnaClaire E. Courville, Denham Springs
Cameron G. Crochet, Denham Springs
Paul Michael Duplantis, Denham Springs
Jessynia Cae Filgueira, Denham springs
Lukas W. Frick, Denham Springs
Jensen James Granier, Denham Springs
John Braxton Hudnall, Watson
Andrew Joseph Larpenter, Killian
Jacob Daniel Loveland, Denham Springs
Brennan Kade Maggio, Livingston
Mark Christopher Moody, Albany
Cameron B. Reed, Denham Springs
Reese Richard, Denham Springs
Kevin Wayne Roca Jr., Denham Springs
Michael Sinclair Smith, Springfield
Trace Alexander Smith, Denham Springs
Jared Russell Suprun, Denham Springs
Luke Dustin Taylor, Denham Springs
Gabriel J. Votaw, Denham Springs
Trace Hamilton Williams, Walker
Meagan Ashley Woodard, Albany
College of Human Sciences & Education
Kaley Alexis Baronne, Walker
Cortney Ryann Bennett, Walker
Slade Bercegeay, Maurepas
Summer Leigh Didier, Denham Springs
Summer Jones, Denham Springs
Jyekeelon Kelly, Springfield
Aubree Elizabeth Lavergne, Springfield
Ainsley Paige Nunneley, Denham Springs
Mallory Rose Ott, Walker
Laine Marie Trest, Denham springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Adrianne Mechelle Boudreaux, Denham Springs
Jess A. Burroughs, Denham Springs
Aimee Lynn Castleberry, Livingston
Megan Dakroub, Albany
Emily Kate Davison, Denham Springs
Matthew Joseph Delaney, Denham Springs
Callie DeRanger, Denham Springs
Bryce Joseph Felps, Maurepas
Alanna Michelle Fitzpatrick, Denham Springs
Kaleb Flowers, Holden
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Hall, Watson
Grace Annabelle Hooper, Denham Springs
Carlie Rae Jackson, Denham Springs
Jacey Lynn Jacobsen, Denham Springs
Conner Meclay Labatut, Denham Springs
Avery Catherine Landry, Denham Springs
Sara Anne Martin, Denham Springs
Callie Elizabeth O'Neal, Denham Springs
Tyrone Riley, III, Denham Springs
Blake Matthew Schubert, Watson
Allison Leigh Shupe, Denham Springs
Robert Townsend Stevens, III, Walker
Aracely Nohemi Vazquez, Denham Springs
Erin Katherine West, Walker
Manship School of Mass Communication
Brianna Nicole Allen, Denham Springs
Ava Elizabeth Borskey, Maurepas
Hailey Darnielle, Denham Springs
Shelby Anne Evans, Denham Springs
Emma M. Granier, Denham Springs
Emily Claire Jenkins, Albany
Courtlin Olivia Long, Walker
Isabella Grace Matthews, Denham Springs
Ashlyn Rose Patterson, Denham Springs
Oscar Yancey Tickle, Walker
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Juan Cecchini Neketan, Denham Springs
Colby Lawrence Eisenberg, Denham Springs
Timothy Michael Marquess, Denham Springs
Victoria Lynn Seeger, Denham Springs
Madison Elaine Williams, Denham Springs
College of Science
Cade Riley Canepa, Watson
Christian Blake Coon, Denham Springs
Julia Elizabeth Desmarais, Denham Springs
Anthony Thomas Grant, Walker
Megan Elise Graphia, Denham Springs
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Hall, Watson
Elizabeth Marie Hilton, Denham Springs
Trey William Martin, Springfield
Payton Michelle Milton, Denham Springs
Alyssa Michele Parkin, Denham Springs
Jakob H. Rogas, Denham Springs
Morgan Elizabeth Sceroler, Denham Springs
Emily Kate Seighman, Walker
Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School
Certificate
Virginia Anne Berthelot, Denham Springs
Master's
Michael Ray Dearman, Denham Springs
Victoria Lynn Jones, Denham Springs
Benjamin Joseph Vinson, Denham Springs
Katie Yvonne Wilson, Denham Springs
School of Veterinary Medicine
Doctorate
Leah Miller Fuselier, Denham Springs
