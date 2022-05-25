LSU campus

LSU campus

 Photo by LSU

LSU awarded a record 4,603 degrees at the university’s 307th commencement exercises, surpassing the previous record of 4,443 awarded in spring 2019.

Of that total, 103 are from Livingston Parish.

The spring graduating class represents 61 Louisiana parishes, all 50 states and 66 foreign countries. Women made up 58.55 percent of the class, and men made up 41.45 percent. The youngest graduates are 19, while the oldest is 71 years old. Among the graduates were 30 LSU employees.

A number of records were also set for the entire 2021-22 overall graduating class – 7,543 total degrees awarded, surpassing the 7,000 degrees awarded in the 2018-19 academic year. In addition, 4,355 degrees were awarded to female students, a new record.

The academic year also saw records broken for the number of degrees awarded to American Indian, Asian, African American and Hispanic students.

Starting this spring, graduates received a newly redesigned diploma—inspired by the diploma awarded to students in 1899. Graduates received a digital version of their diploma on graduation day, along with a diploma cover. Printed diplomas will be shipped to graduates.

Every degree candidate’s name is called individually at separate ceremonies for each college held at various locations on campus on Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21.

This spring, more than 770 students graduated with honors, including 72 students who received the University Medal for graduating with the highest undergraduate grade-point average in the class.

Listed below are the graduates from Livingston Parish:

Sara E. Hazleton, Denham Springs

Ethan C. Phillips, Denham Springs

College of the Coast & Environment

Lena Blair Byers, Watson

College of Agriculture

Joan Ann Bouchoux, Springfield

Hannah Elizabeth Guidry, Denham Springs

Jensen Rose Hilliard, Denham Springs

Christian Mallett, Denham Springs

Megan Carroll Mincey, Denham Springs

Heidi E. Rhodus, Denham Springs

College of Art & Design

Kara A. Jewell, Denham Springs

Heather Annelle McFarland, Denham Springs

Emilee Kate Taylor, Denham Springs

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Kennedy Rae Alphonso, Watson

Dylan Michael Kane Annis, Denham Springs

Mauda Gisselle Ash, Denham Springs

Matthew Ogden Bennett, Denham Springs

Hailey Ann Blondeau, Watson

Dylan Scott Chaney, Walker

Nicholas Slater Donze, Denham Springs

Sara E. Hazleton, Denham Springs

Gurpreet Kaur, Denham Springs

Madison Louise Milton, Walker

Raees Mohammad Muzaffar, Livingston

Dawson Tate Nethery, Denham Springs

Adam B. Norris, Denham Springs

Brock A. Russell, Denham Springs

Jessica Lynn Smith, Springfield

Deborah F. Theophilus, Maurepas

College of Engineering

Glynn Edwin Burr, III, Denham Springs

Gavin C. Calmes, Denham Springs

Reece Clanan Cosby, Denham Springs

Nathalie Joy Dante, Walker

Blake Joesph Felps, Killian

Cameron Anthony Feucht, Denham Springs

Matthew Bryant Gordon, Livingston

Hayden Charles Hodges, Denham Springs

Charlotte Kearney, Walker

Cameron Alex Martin, Denham Springs

Trent Michael Martin, Springfield

Kaleb Allen Morgan, Denham Springs

Gerald F. Neyland, Denham Springs

Justin Michael Peters, Watson

Kenneth Wayne Peyton, III, Denham Springs

Alex Hillary Portier, Albany

Dylan Randall Rea, Denham Springs

Nicholas Joseph Rea, Denham Springs

Aaron Parker Simoneaux, Denham Springs

Sidney Michael Sullivan, Denham Springs

Chase Tyler Swann, Walker

Cantan P. Varnado, Denham Springs

College of Human Sciences & Education

Abigail Rose Ambeau, Denham Springs

Kate Elizabeth Bernard, French Settlement

Carley Mackenzie Boyle, Denham Springs

Kelsey Nicole Case, Watson

Isabel Constance Collins, Denham Springs

Kimberly Anne Crenshaw, Denham Springs

Grant Joseph Dugas, Denham Springs

Jashayla Dawn Gillespie, Denham Springs

Lila Rae Harrington, Denham Springs

Marlee Dawn Heath, Denham Springs

Anna Gayle Howze, Denham Springs

Lauren Grace Landry, Walker

Kennedy Gail Martin, Springfield

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Alexis Mackenzie Adams, Denham Springs

Jaqueline Garcia-Lopez, Denham Springs

Brianna McKay Gauthier, Denham Springs

Ashlyn Grace Guillaumin, Denham Springs

Eric Edward Jones, Walker

Summer Paris Lafargue, Watson

Mackenzye Khrystyne Olsen, Denham Springs

Charles Michael Pennison, Maurepas

Landon Cole Pettigrew, Albany

Chloe Paige Pultz, Denham Springs

Trevor Wade Ray, Walker

Leili Shabani, Denham Springs

Madelyn Therese Smith, Denham Springs

Charlotte Wynn Streat, Denham Springs

Layla Lynne Taylor, Denham Springs

Manship School of Mass Communication

Jordan Clark Holloway, Watson

Reyna Catherine LeJeune, Walher

Austin Cole Lewis, Watson

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Ethan Zane Archer, Walker

Robert Michael Chedville Jr., Denham Springs

Michael Cody Thurber, Denham Springs

College of Science

Cassidy Rae Altazin, Watson

Britney Truc Banh, Denham Springs

Victoria Nicole Bowler, Denham Springs

Matthew David Burton, Albany

Emily Katherine Flake, Denham Springs

Ashley R. Hanna, Denham Springs

Adeline Elle Holyfield, Denham Springs

Emily Ames Otken, Denham Springs

Eden Elizabeth Smith, Denham Springs

Baylee A. Vaughn, Walker

Sean M. Wood, Denham Springs

Graduate School

Master's

Elizabeth Alejandra Juan, Denham Springs

Tommy Mason Simmons, III, Walker

Catherine F.M. Smith, Denham Springs

Sharae Richelle Vicknair, Denham Springs

Randi Lillian Vicory, Denham Springs

Erin Elaine Warner, Denham Springs

School of Veterinary Medicine

Doctorate

Ethan Jameson Olah, Albany

