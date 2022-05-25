LSU awarded a record 4,603 degrees at the university’s 307th commencement exercises, surpassing the previous record of 4,443 awarded in spring 2019.
Of that total, 103 are from Livingston Parish.
The spring graduating class represents 61 Louisiana parishes, all 50 states and 66 foreign countries. Women made up 58.55 percent of the class, and men made up 41.45 percent. The youngest graduates are 19, while the oldest is 71 years old. Among the graduates were 30 LSU employees.
A number of records were also set for the entire 2021-22 overall graduating class – 7,543 total degrees awarded, surpassing the 7,000 degrees awarded in the 2018-19 academic year. In addition, 4,355 degrees were awarded to female students, a new record.
The academic year also saw records broken for the number of degrees awarded to American Indian, Asian, African American and Hispanic students.
Starting this spring, graduates received a newly redesigned diploma—inspired by the diploma awarded to students in 1899. Graduates received a digital version of their diploma on graduation day, along with a diploma cover. Printed diplomas will be shipped to graduates.
Every degree candidate’s name is called individually at separate ceremonies for each college held at various locations on campus on Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21.
This spring, more than 770 students graduated with honors, including 72 students who received the University Medal for graduating with the highest undergraduate grade-point average in the class.
Listed below are the graduates from Livingston Parish:
Sara E. Hazleton, Denham Springs
Ethan C. Phillips, Denham Springs
College of the Coast & Environment
Lena Blair Byers, Watson
College of Agriculture
Joan Ann Bouchoux, Springfield
Hannah Elizabeth Guidry, Denham Springs
Jensen Rose Hilliard, Denham Springs
Christian Mallett, Denham Springs
Megan Carroll Mincey, Denham Springs
Heidi E. Rhodus, Denham Springs
College of Art & Design
Kara A. Jewell, Denham Springs
Heather Annelle McFarland, Denham Springs
Emilee Kate Taylor, Denham Springs
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Kennedy Rae Alphonso, Watson
Dylan Michael Kane Annis, Denham Springs
Mauda Gisselle Ash, Denham Springs
Matthew Ogden Bennett, Denham Springs
Hailey Ann Blondeau, Watson
Dylan Scott Chaney, Walker
Nicholas Slater Donze, Denham Springs
Sara E. Hazleton, Denham Springs
Gurpreet Kaur, Denham Springs
Madison Louise Milton, Walker
Raees Mohammad Muzaffar, Livingston
Dawson Tate Nethery, Denham Springs
Adam B. Norris, Denham Springs
Brock A. Russell, Denham Springs
Jessica Lynn Smith, Springfield
Deborah F. Theophilus, Maurepas
College of Engineering
Glynn Edwin Burr, III, Denham Springs
Gavin C. Calmes, Denham Springs
Reece Clanan Cosby, Denham Springs
Nathalie Joy Dante, Walker
Blake Joesph Felps, Killian
Cameron Anthony Feucht, Denham Springs
Matthew Bryant Gordon, Livingston
Hayden Charles Hodges, Denham Springs
Charlotte Kearney, Walker
Cameron Alex Martin, Denham Springs
Trent Michael Martin, Springfield
Kaleb Allen Morgan, Denham Springs
Gerald F. Neyland, Denham Springs
Justin Michael Peters, Watson
Kenneth Wayne Peyton, III, Denham Springs
Alex Hillary Portier, Albany
Dylan Randall Rea, Denham Springs
Nicholas Joseph Rea, Denham Springs
Aaron Parker Simoneaux, Denham Springs
Sidney Michael Sullivan, Denham Springs
Chase Tyler Swann, Walker
Cantan P. Varnado, Denham Springs
College of Human Sciences & Education
Abigail Rose Ambeau, Denham Springs
Kate Elizabeth Bernard, French Settlement
Carley Mackenzie Boyle, Denham Springs
Kelsey Nicole Case, Watson
Isabel Constance Collins, Denham Springs
Kimberly Anne Crenshaw, Denham Springs
Grant Joseph Dugas, Denham Springs
Jashayla Dawn Gillespie, Denham Springs
Lila Rae Harrington, Denham Springs
Marlee Dawn Heath, Denham Springs
Anna Gayle Howze, Denham Springs
Lauren Grace Landry, Walker
Kennedy Gail Martin, Springfield
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Alexis Mackenzie Adams, Denham Springs
Jaqueline Garcia-Lopez, Denham Springs
Brianna McKay Gauthier, Denham Springs
Ashlyn Grace Guillaumin, Denham Springs
Eric Edward Jones, Walker
Summer Paris Lafargue, Watson
Mackenzye Khrystyne Olsen, Denham Springs
Charles Michael Pennison, Maurepas
Landon Cole Pettigrew, Albany
Chloe Paige Pultz, Denham Springs
Trevor Wade Ray, Walker
Leili Shabani, Denham Springs
Madelyn Therese Smith, Denham Springs
Charlotte Wynn Streat, Denham Springs
Layla Lynne Taylor, Denham Springs
Manship School of Mass Communication
Jordan Clark Holloway, Watson
Reyna Catherine LeJeune, Walher
Austin Cole Lewis, Watson
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Ethan Zane Archer, Walker
Robert Michael Chedville Jr., Denham Springs
Michael Cody Thurber, Denham Springs
College of Science
Cassidy Rae Altazin, Watson
Britney Truc Banh, Denham Springs
Victoria Nicole Bowler, Denham Springs
Matthew David Burton, Albany
Emily Katherine Flake, Denham Springs
Ashley R. Hanna, Denham Springs
Adeline Elle Holyfield, Denham Springs
Emily Ames Otken, Denham Springs
Eden Elizabeth Smith, Denham Springs
Baylee A. Vaughn, Walker
Sean M. Wood, Denham Springs
Graduate School
Master's
Elizabeth Alejandra Juan, Denham Springs
Tommy Mason Simmons, III, Walker
Catherine F.M. Smith, Denham Springs
Sharae Richelle Vicknair, Denham Springs
Randi Lillian Vicory, Denham Springs
Erin Elaine Warner, Denham Springs
School of Veterinary Medicine
Doctorate
Ethan Jameson Olah, Albany
